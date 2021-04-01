The Poynette prep volleyball team has hit a bit of a rough patch. For the first time this season, the Pumas have suffered back-to-back losses.
The Lady Pumas dropped their second straight match on March 25. Visiting Ripon Knocked off the Pumas 3-1.
The loss dropped Poynette to 5-4 overall this spring.
Poynette had a tough start to the night. The Tigers grabbed momentum with a 25-15 win in Game 1.
The Lady Pumas turned it around in Game 2. They tied up the match with a 25-20 decision.
Momentum shifted back to Ripon in Game 3 after a 25-14 showing.
The Tigers concluded the night with a 25-17 victory in the fourth game.
Rachel Yelk led Poynette with 11 kills and six service aces, while Leah Hutchinson had four kills.
The Pumas’ Jessica Bruchs came away with 12 assists, while Olivia Radewan paced the defense with 14 digs.
Aubrey Chalgren had two blocks for Poynette.
The Lady Pumas are now off until April 5, when they will host New Glarus at 6:45 p.m.
