Thanks to great showings by Katelyn Chadwick and Megan Reddeman, the Poynette girls track team placed 29th at the WIAA Division 3 state meet in La Crosse last Friday.
The Puma girls came away with eight team points.
Freedom claimed the team state title with 59 points, followed in the top five by Shorewood (52), Xavier (27), Edgewood (25) and Rice Lake (25) and Osceola (25).
The Poynette boys did not score a point at the state meet.
Lodi and Jefferson claimed the Division 2 boys title with 40 points each, followed in the top five by Madison Edgewood (33), Little Chute (32) and Shorewood (31.5).
Reddeman led the way for the Poynette girls with a pair of top-10 finishes. She highlighted the day with a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5-feet, 2-inches).
Reddeman followed it up by placing ninth in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet.
Chadwick also made it to the medal stand after placing sixth in the 3,200, where she had a time of 11 minutes, 35.35 seconds.
Chadwick also earned 12th place in the 1,600 (5:25.48).
The Poynette boys were represented at the state meet by the 3,200 relay team of Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger. The foursome came in 16th after clocking in at 8:38.46.
Little Chute’s Caleb Mostek, Riley Huss, Casey Deboth and Drew Robinson won the 3,200 relay title (8:11.03).
The list of state champions on the boys’ side included Luke Vance (GET, 100 and 200), Nathan Cumberbatch (Shorewood, 400 and 800), Hunter Krepline (Brillion, 1,600), Shane Griepentrog (Valders, 3,200), Lucas Heyroth (Lodi, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump), De’Shawn Barsness (Wisconsin Heights, high jump), Luke Haase (Osceola, pole vault), Camden Combs (Beloit Turner, triple jump), Logan Cleary (Nekoosa, shot put) and Gavin Fritsch (Little Chute, discus).
Earning state titles on the girls’ side was Delea Martins (Shorewood, 100 and 200). Eliana Sheplee (Rice Lake, 400), Nora Gremban (Northland Pines, 800 and 1,600), Mikaela Helling (Two Rivers, 3,200), Ellyse Wolfrath (Fox Valley Lutheran, 100 hurdles), Sam Bartels (Freedom, 300 hurdles), Kalli Knoble (La Crosse Logan, high jump), Annie Murphy (Big Foot, pole vault and triple jump), Kylie McCormick (Xavier, long jump), Kayla Will (Lake Mills, shot put) and Linnea Willer (Freedom, discus).