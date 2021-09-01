The Poynette Indians baseball team enjoyed another successful season of Home Talent baseball.
The Indians finished the season 13-13 oveall. They were 6-4 in the Eastern Section on Sundays and 5-3 in Night League play.
“Overall, I would say we had a pretty good season,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “The guys played hard, and definitely never gave up, We had a bunch of come-from-behind wins, and a few late comebacks that got us pretty close. We lost a bunch of close ones, and those were tough to take. However, the guys were good about moving past it and focusing on the next game. We had some solid contributions from the younger players, so hopefully they continue to develop and improve. I hope that everybody is able to commit to playing again next year, as we will continue to get better.”
Poynette lost in the opening round of the Eastern Section and Night League playoffs.
“This season felt new,” Poynette’s Kory Ryan said. “For a few years, we’ve had the same core group of players. With the addition of some new younger players, this year felt like a fresh year with a new look. Having new players allowed us some depth and gave us more options. We finished with a .500 record, but I honestly feel that we were better than a .500 squad.”
The Indians outscored their opponents 172-148 this season. They had a team batting average of .330.
Ryan Hutchinson and Ian Nowell led all Poynette hitters with a .377 batting average, while Stve Leiterman hit .370.
Tomlinson had a team-best on-base percentage of .411, while Nowell was at .480.
Ryan finished with a team-high 23 RBIs, while Hutchinson added 16. Aaron Krigbaum and Tomlinson both had 13 RBIs.
“It was a great group of guys to play with,” Krigbaum said. “We played well all year, and the last couple of games just didn’t fall our way.”
Tomlinson paced the Indians with 18 runs, while Ryan scored 15 times.
Ryan finished the season with five home runs, while Justin Hausser, Nowell and Tomlinson had one each.
Alex O’Connor led Poynette on defense with a .989 fielding percentage. He had just one error in 88 chances.
“We had a good mix of veteran and younger guys that really played well together this year,” O’Connor said. “It’s a lot of fun playing the game when you know that everyone is giving it their all on every pitch.”
Kyle Bestul led the pitching staff with a 6-6 record and a 4.93 earned run average. He came away with 36 strikeouts and 46 walks.
Riley Radewan was 2-3 on the mound with a 5.92 ERA, while O’Connor was 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.