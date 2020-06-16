The Poynette Area Public Library has decided to re-open its door to the public. The building had been closed to patrons since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was recently offering curbside pickups to check out materials.
The new hours for the library are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The building will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
“The reduction in hours will allow staff and our cleaning service to take extra measures to clean each evening and weekend,” the library stated in a memo on its website. “Hours are subject to change as we move through the summer weeks. We will continue to monitor and assess health guidelines on a regular basis.”
The library will have a maximum capacity of 15 people until further notice.
The library will continue its curbside service for those who prefer that option, and the library is encouraging patrons to continue to use the service to limit foot traffic in the building.
“We looked forward to serving you in person once again,” the library stated in the memo. “Balancing the health and safety of our patrons and staff with providing as many in-person services for you as possible, we have carefully weighed many options and are excited to announce these details.”
Due dates have also changed with the recent re-opening. Any material that was checked out after March 9 will have an extended due date of July 1. Since re-opening, all materials will return to their normal allowance — four weeks for all books, two weeks for magazines and CDs and one week for DVDs. Patrons are asked to return all materials to the Main Street dropbox as the one at the circulation counter will be closed until further notice.
If you choose an item while browsing inside the library and later decide not to check out that item, several carts labeled “unwanted selections” will be available for those items. That way, the library can follow quarantine guidelines determined by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
The South Central Library System is delivering to Poynette twice a week — Tuesdays and Thursdays — so more materials will now be available to hold and have delivered. Call the library for an appointment to pick up any of those materials.
Access to the public computers is available by appointment at 608-635-7577. Each appointment will be for 30 minutes, but according to the library, extended time will be given for adults who are job hunting, filing taxes, completing medical documentation, taking educational exams and other instances. Computers will be disinfected after each use.
The Main Street entrance to the library will be used for in-person service only, while the curbside pickup will be at the doors in the back of the building. If you need in-person access to the library and are unable to use stairs, please call 635-7577 to use the back door.
The family bathroom is open to all patrons and staff, but the bathrooms in the back hallway will be closed. Quiet rooms and meeting rooms will also be closed. Newspapers are available near the circulation desk and magazines are available upon request.
All seating in the library will allow for social distancing and spots will be designated on the floor in front of the circulation desk on where to stand. The library asked all visitors to be respectful of the other patrons and staff. Staff will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all patrons to use.
The summer reading program began Monday, June 15. New this year is a complete online registration and logging your time. Visit www.poynettelibrary.com for more information about this program, as well as the current services offered.
Board members and staff of the library will continue to revisit health and safety guidelines.
“Our goal is to provide our patrons with outstanding customer service while maintaining a safe environment,” the library stated.
