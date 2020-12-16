There was no easing into the season for first-year Poynette girls basketball coach Ton Mackey. The Pumas jumped right into Capitol North Conference play last Friday.
The Lady Pumas had a tight battle with host Columbus and came up four points short, 63-59.
“I thought that for our first game, we played well enough to win,” Mackey said. “We had a good first half offensively scoring 39 points but just did not shoot as well in the second half, especially on threes. We went 6-of-14 in the first half and 2-of-11 in the second half. We are a good shooting team, so I would expect a better shooting percentage once we get into playing more games. We took 49 shots for the game and I would like to see us around at least 60 attempts per game.”
Poynette won both of its meetings with the Cardinals last season. The Pumas earned wins of 50-37 and 39-36.
The Lady Pumas started out the game strong. They led by as many as six early in the contest.
Poynette led 17-11 with 11 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the half, but the Cardinals scored six unanswered point to tie the game.
The teams traded the lead for most of the first half.
With the game tied at 32 with 3:28 left in the half, Columbus made a late surge to go up 39-35 at halftime.
Junior Ashia Meister had a great first half for the Pumas. She drained four three-pointers on her way to 12 points.
“Ashia Meister was a positive force for us off the bench scoring 12 points, going 4-for-6 from three-point range,” Mackey said.
Sophomore Hadley Walters scored eight points in the first half for Poynette, while senior Jessica Bruchs added six.
Both teams slowed down a bit in the second half.
The Lady Pumas matched the Cardinals basket for basket in the second half, but was unable to erase the deficit.
Both teams scored 24 points in the second half.
“I really liked the way we played defense much better in the second half,” Mackey said.
Walters led Poynette with 14 points.
“Hadley Walters did a nice job for us in her new role as our point guard,” Mackey said.
Bruchs finished the night with 12 points, while sophomore Laken Wagner had 10 for the Pumas.
“Also making her varsity debut was sophomore Laken Wagner, who in her starting role had 10 points to go along with her strong rebounding on both ends of the court,” Mackey said.
Columbus’ Amy Theilen led all scorers with 23 points..
The Lady Pumas will face a tough test in their next outing. They will travel to 10th-ranked Laconia for a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game on Dec. 17.
