The Poynette Indians baseball team has hit its first rough patch of the summer after dropping a pair of games last week.
Despite out-hitting visiting Stoughton 13-10, Poynette came up short, 6-4, against the Merchants.
“Even though we scored a lot of two-out runs and had plenty of hits, we left too many guys on base,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Defensively we were pretty solid, but our pitchers need to cut down on the walks. Stoughton was able to take advantage of too many free passes. Despite the loss, I’m happy with how the guys are playing, and how they fight hard all the way to the end.”
Last Sunday, the Indians suffered their second loss to visiting Columbus in just over a week. The Crawdads used an eight-run ninth inning to rally for a 16-10 victory.
“Columbus is loaded with hitters and is an excellent team,” Tomlinson said. “The way it ended was tough to take. They just exploded in the ninth and we weren’t able to recover. We gave it a shot and had a rally going, but we fell quite a bit short. Even though there is no official League season this year, we’re all really glad we are playing against some really tough teams.”
After winning three of their first four games of the season, the Indians have dropped three straight games.
Poynette is 3-4 overall for the summer.
The Indians will be on the road for the first time this summer on Aug. 6. They will play in Rio at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette will close out its shortened 2020 schedule this Sunday at home against Reedsburg. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Stoughton 6
Poynette 4
Poynette held an early lead against the Merchants, but was unable to hold on.
The Indians got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning with a run-scoring single by Dacota Potter.
Stoughton answered with three runs in the top of the third and never trailed again. Yolardo Hernandez, who played in AA for the Toronto Blue Jays, highlighted the inning with a towering two-run home run to left-center field.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning. Kyle Bestul drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the run for Poynette.
The Merchants tacked on runs in the fifth and seventh frames to go up 6-2.
Poynette tried to rally in the ninth, but could only come up with two runs.
Kory Ryan led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk, while Potter followed with a single. Ryan scored two batters later on an error, while Potter came home on a single by Alex O’Connor.
The Indians had the tying runs on the base when the game ended.
Poynette stranded 14 base runners in the game, including eight in scoring position.
Potter, Jake Keller, O’Connor, Anthony Mabrey and Tomlinson all had two hits for the Indians.
Riley Radewan, who had a strikeout and four walks, pitched into the fourth inning and took the loss.
Mabrey, O’Connor and Bestul also saw time on the mound for Poynette and combined for two strikeouts and three walks.
Columbus 16
Poynette 10
Poynette led by as many as four runs, but Columbus rallied late for the win.
The Indians grabbed a lot of momentum after pushing three runs across in the bottom of the first.
Ian Nowell opened the scoring in the first with a two-run double, while Bestul followed with a run-scoring single.
Poynette went up 4-0 in the bottom of the second after scoring a run on an error.
Columbus started its comeback with three runs in the top of the third inning, thanks in part to a two-run home run by Joe Kalafut and solo home run by Steve Lund.
The Indians got one of the runs back with a run-scoring ground ball by Potter.
The Crawdads took their first lead, 7-5, after a grand slam home run by Peyton Henry in the top of the fourth frame.
Poynette regained the lead after plating three runs in the bottom of the sixth. All three runs scored on a double by Tomlinson.
The Indians went up 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh after garnering a run on an error.
After getting a solo home run from Jacob Slonim in the eighth, Columbus blew the game open with the eight-run outburst in the ninth. Lund, who plays for Gonzaga University, hit his second home run of the game, a grand slam.
Poynette was only able to score one in the bottom of the ninth, thanks to an RBI single by Potter.
The teams combined for 30 hits.
Nowell went 3-for-4 to lead Poynette at the plate, while Steve Leiterman, Tomlinson and Bestul each had two hits.
Bestul, Tomlinson and O’Connor each pitched for the Indians. They combined for six strikeouts and 10 walks. O’Connor took the loss in relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.