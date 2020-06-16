The Poynette Village Board agreed to open the Valley View splash pad June 12, which was decided at its most recent meeting June 8.
During its May 26 meeting, Village Administrator Martin Shanks outlined several guidelines for the village due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of which was to close the splash pad until July 13, but he did leave everything open to be revisited and possibly amended at subsequent meetings leading up to mid July.
Re-opening the splash pad was one of those recent amendments.
Also, all park shelters within the village were to be opened immediately following the June 8 board meeting and reservations for all would be immediately accepted as well.
The Public Works Department crew thoroughly cleaned all bathroom facilities around the parks on May 27. The facilities will be sanitized daily, with a full cleaning once a week.
Village hall remains closed to the general public, but municipal court cases, blood drives and driving school can be held in the buildings, as they are exempted as being a current essential service.
The village burn site remains open, but two individuals dumped items not allowed at the site, including plastic bags full of sod and grass clippings, according to Shanks. However, a surveillance camera could not get the license plates or photos of the individuals who violated sit rules. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All water meter changeouts are still suspended.
The board approved all liquor licenses presented to them at the meeting. All licenses were at no, or a reduced, cost. Also, the board approved a crossing guard position as a result of the new elementary school. They anticipate the funding and filling of the position to be ready for the 2020-21 school year. The school district will provide a second crossing guard near the school.
The resolution states that Police Chief Eric Fisher is directed to “advertise and hire the position and to work with the school district personnel to determine the most appropriate location and times for the guard.”
The board then had to approve amendments to its 2020 budget as a result of the a few changes, some noted above. The budget now stands at $1,692,879 in expenses and $1,649,079 in revenue.
“The General Fund is in a healthy position,” Shanks said. “The reason why expenditures outpace revenues was previously planned as part of the adopted budget. However, the gap widens a bit with the addition of a new crossing guard and loss of licensing revenue.”
Shanks said he is not concerned with what the amendment represents for the village’s overall financial position, but wants to make the board aware that they should be “particularly thoughtful about budgetary decision throughout the remainder of the year.”
Other village work being done
According to Public Works Director Scott Gorman, the playground equipment that was donated by the school district to the parks and recreation department is waiting for assembly at Old Settler’s Park. The department also removed three trees along North Main Street for sidewalk repairs. In a memo to the board, Gorman noted that the trees heaved the sidewalks and needed to be removed for the necessary sidewalk repairs.
Gorman also said that the department is falling behind in its lawn mowing schedule. Because the crew of two are now mowing the cemetery, Gorman sees the need for a third member to stay on pace. He will address the subject in the upcoming 2021 budget plan.
Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson reported to the board that the commission unanimously passed a resolution at its June 3 meeting for the dog park at Jamieson Park to remain free to use.
Also at Jamieson Park, the disc golf course is nearing completion. Justin Peters updated the commission June 3 to say that there is still some tree trimming that needs to be done, along with the tee pads needing to be finished. The commission is also waiting on bids for the two gravel parking lots to be finished at the park — one for the dog park and the other for the disc golf course.
