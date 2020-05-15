Poynette’s public Memorial Day celebration has been canceled this year. The event is annually sponsored by the American Legion Post 271, the Women’s Auxiliaries of the American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion.
The current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has altered countless planned events.
“Out of love for those who may have attended this observance, and to observe the guidelines of social distancing, the public Memorial Day program has been cancelled,” Gary Laib said, representing the Poynette American Legion Post.
However, on Monday, May 25, there will be a 21-gun salute at noon at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by the playing of “Taps.” Police Chief Eric Fisher said the event is closed to the public.
The American Legion Post is encouraging residents to pay tribute in their own ways to those who have served.
The following is a list of the fallen military members from the Poynette area who were to be honored, displayed at Veterans Memorial Park. It is updated annually by Terry Thompson of the Poynette Historical Society and is usually read by Laib at the annual ceremony:
Veterans who died in the past year of 2019-20
Roger Hendrickson, Herbert West, Roger Icenogle, Sherman Q. Chase, Robert W. Vogts, Jack Hipke, Henry Pulsfus, Richard M. Erstad, Clair R. Robson
U.S. Civil War
Van R. Bentley, Charles Brayton, Henry Buck, Charles Curtis, Charles Erickson, Thomas Grandall, Michael Gunderson, George Hawes, George Hillman, Jadah Loomis, Henry McCollum, Randle McDonald, Andrew McFarlane, Jacob Stroud, Handford Tupper, Milo Waterhouse, Walter Waterman, Anson White
Spanish-American War
Edward Carman, Will Ritchie
World War I
William Cook, Edward Cutsforth, Ole Ivan, Clarence Jarvis, DeClifton Johnson, Hugh Rose, Julius Senft, Clyde Shepherd
World War II
Oscar Brandt, Alvin Cole, Harold Keebaugh, John W. Knuteson, John McFarlane, Andrew Morse, Clarence Niccum, Harland Stewart, Mark Tomlinson, Russel Trenary
Korean War
Mitchell Red Cloud, Jr.
Vietnam War
Elgin Marsh Jr., Harlan Pache
Those who have died since Vietnam
Richard Ackerman, Allison Alford, Bill Alford, Wm. Lewis Allen, Carl Anderson, Charles Ashmore, Ray Babcock, Ron Babcock, Al Bannigan, Robert E. Bartholomew, Kenneth A. Bauer, George F. Bauer, Bill C. Bender, Richard E. Black, Donald Boehm, Shaun Bollig, Wilmar Borde, Nico Brouwer, Nils Brue, Danny Burdick, Lloyd Chadwick, Lowell E. Chadwick, James Chizek, James Clark, Robert J. Cook, Fred Cook, Harold "Red" Crawford, Harlan Curtis, Phil Curtis, Ronald Curtis, Dennis Danke, Willis Dann, John C. Delany, Henry Dillingham, Henry Dillingham Jr., Harvey Domstrich, Al Dorshorst, Arthur Ralph Dutcher, Melvin Egger, James R. Elsing, Dan Van Etten, Adolph Falk, Allison "Al" Fiske, Howard Franklin, Gary E. Frye, Clarence Garske, Wilmer Gartmen, Dennis Gatling, Don F. Gavinski, Doug Gladem, Myron Gorman, Gordon Gorsuch, Robert E. Gundlach, John R. Hansen, Thomas Hansen, William Hanson, John Ray Hanson, Elmer Haupt, Vern Haupt, Don Hebel, Timothy Hefty, Irvin Hegge, Donald Hegge, Merle Henrickson, Gary Higley, Carl Jean Hilgenberg, Larry W. Hillestad, Tom Hoyer, Gary Hoyer, Floyd Hudson, Thomas R. Hurdle, Clarence Jarvis, John Jay, John C. Jay, John Robert Jennings, Harold J. Johnson, Donald E. Johnson, Fred Johnson, Robert Jones, Milton Joslyn, Charles D. Judd, Charles W. Judd, Robert David Jungemann, David Kaether, Thomas Kemp, Lynn M. Ketchum, Henry L. Kittle, Joe Knox, Richard D. Knuteson, John Knuteson, Gilbert Knutson, Michael John Koch , Clarence Koepp, Robert Koepp, Jack Koepp, Robert Koeppel, Gregory L. Kreisler, Dwain Kuhlman, Edward Lainberger, Bob Lardie, Leon Larsen, James W. Lehr, Frederick O. Leist, Gordon Linderwell, Peter Logicz, Dale Lukins, Lowell D. Lynch, Lynn Lytle, Rev. Richard Matchette, Della Mattison, Richard McGinnis, Kenneth McNicol, Joseph Mead, William Meredith, Richard L. Merrill, Richard F. Midthum, Lee R. Mielke, Elmer G. Millette, Jr., John D. Moll, Chancy Moritz, Roy Morrison, Harold Mountford, Russell Nelson, Thomas Nicholson, Elgie Noble, Mike Nodich, Shane O’Donnell, Waldo (Pete) H. Ohnesorge, Robert Pafford, Bob Palmer, Nick Panas, John Piechocki, Martin Piechocki, Audrey Herwig Polnow, Bill Pribbenow, Adolf Priem, William H. Priske, Forrest Purves, John Ray, Robert Reddeman, Fritz Reddeman, Maurice Reinen, Ralph Reynolds, Tom Roach, Loren D. Robinson, Cliff Robson, Albert L. Rockhill, Elmer Roth, David Rouse, Roger Rouse, David Ryce, Donald Saager, Reginald W. Sanford, Henry Schiefelbien, William Schliesman, Donald R. Schmidt, Harland Schmidt, Daniel G. Schoeneberg, William W. Schultz, Charles H. Schultz, Ronald Schultz, Wilmar Schultz, Sheldon Selk, William Shappell, David Solheim, Donald Solheim, Tom Solheim, David Steffenhagen, Harold Stoltenberg, Ray Stone, Jerome Sullivan, John H. Swenson, Kay Teeter, Warren Thiessen, Allan E. Thompson, William "Junior" W. Tomlinson, Jerry L. Trumm, Andrew Vedvik, Royce R. Wade , Elmer Waller, Byron Walters, Charles Webster, Grant Webster, George Welch, Larry Wheeler, Jeffrey White, Bill Wilson, Donald Woodrow, Donald Woodruff, Curtis York, Laverne E. Youngs, Alan D. Ziegler
