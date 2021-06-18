Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Poynette prep softball team closed out the 2021 regular season with a 5-0 non-conference victory over visiting Baraboo on June 7.
The Pumas finished the regular season with an 17-4 overall record.
Pitcher Holly Lowenberg had a great game for Poynette. She pitched a three-hit shutout. She finished with 13 strikeouts.
The Pumas scored all five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Maysa Clemens highlighted the fourth with a double off the fence to allow three runs to score. Abby Klink drove in the first run with a ground ball, while the second run scored on an error.
Poynette had six players record a hit in the game. Clemens led the way with two.
Peyton Kingsland, Ashia Meister, Abby Klink, Brooke Steinhorst and Laken Wagner had the only other hits for the Pumas.
The second-seeded Pumas opened the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with an 8-0 victory over Marshall earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Press.
Poynette will host third-seeded Columbus in a regional final on June 16.
The Pumas are looking for their third straight WIAA state title.