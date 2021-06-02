In their final home meet of the season, the Poynette boys and girls track teams hosted Marshall, Belleville and Watertown Luther Prep in a quadrangular on May 25.
The Puma girls had a great night with six wins, while the Poynette boys had just one.
Jessica Bruchs and Megan Reddeman led the charge for the Poynette girls with two individual wins each.
Bruchs had a great all-around night. She won the long jump (16-feet) and triple jump (33-2.25) and was second in the 100 (14.10 seconds).
Reddeman came away with top honors in the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (9-6). She added second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (:18.32) and 300 hurdles (:54.27).
Katelyn Chadwick had the only other individual win. She crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:28.80).
Rachel Yelk (fourth, 100, :14.44; third, long jump, 13-9), Olivia Ripp (third, 200, :30.90; fifth, long jump, 12-9), Leah Hutchinson (fourth, 200, :31.95), Haley Freimuth (fourth, shot put, 25-9; fifth, discus, 67-3), Gracie Bergeman (fourth, discus, 69-2) and Leah Hutchinson (fourth, triple jump, 27-1) helped Poynette with top-five finishes.
The Puma girls were victorious in one relay event. Chadwick, Felicia Ritzke, Kennedy Pafford and Ava Brickson won the 3,200 relay (11:46.0).
The Poynette boys had their only win of the night come in the 3,200 relay. Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick, Cash Stewart and Matthew Bartz had a winning time of 9:53.30.
Tucker Johnson had the highest individual finish for the Puma boys. He was the runner-up in the 800 (2:12.46), to go along with a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:57.09).
Tyler Milewski (fourth, 400, :57.11), Trent Sickenberger (third, 800, 2:16.42; fifth, 1,600, 5:06.04), Trent Chadwick (fifth, 800, 2:18.12; fifth, high jump, 5-4), Kruger (fourth, 3,200, 11:53.88), Hans Mueller (fifth, 110 hurdles, :19.35), Stewart (fourth, discus, 109-8), James Amacher (third, pole vault, 8-feet) and Brock Chadwick (third, triple jump, 36-1.5) added top-five individual finishes.
Poynette will now get ready for the Capitol Conference Meet in Lake Mills on June 7. The first events are set for 4 p.m.
The Pumas will begin WIAA Division 2 postseason play on June 14 with the Viroqua Regional. The Whitewater Sectional is set for June 17.