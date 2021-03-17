Even though he didn’t get a chance to have a normal season, Poynette girls basketball coach Tom Mackey enjoyed his first season with the program.
“I would rate the season as a positive steppingstone in the right direction,” Poynette coach Tom Mackey said. “The team got to learn about me and what I expected of them. I believe that I showed them I have a good knowledge of the game of basketball and they can trust in my judgment.”
For the third straight year, the Pumas had a coaching change. Mackey replaced co-head coaches Jon Horsfall and Nathan Morter this season.
“Overall, I enjoyed my time with the team and look forward to getting back in the gym with them so we can start on a path to bring much success to Poynette girls basketball,” Mackey said.
Because of the pandemic, Mackey and the Lady Pumas had to make a lot of adjustments this season, including practice restrictions.
“We had to make adjustments to our practice and game schedule because of COVID-related issues,” Mackey said. “Normally there are 15 weeks in the regular basketball season, but this year we were shortened to a 12 week regular season by the WIAA. Then we had our own shutdowns for COVID-related issues of an additional three weeks, so we only had a nine-week regular season. So, we had a total of 34 practice days and played 15 regular-season games during the 2020-2021 season, while in a normal season it would have been 50 practice days and 24 regular-season games. As a first year coach I would have loved to have had more practice time with the team to get in more skill work and build a good relationship with them.”
Poynette finished the season with an overall record of 6-10.
The Lady Pumas finished fifth in the Capitol North Conference with a 2-6 mark. Lake Mills repeated as conference champion after finishing a perfect 8-0.
It took Mackey and the Pumas time to adjust to each other. They opened the season with consecutive loss to Columbus, Laconia, Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Marshall.
Poynette ended the losing streak in a big way after scoring a thrilling 79-78 victory over Lodi. The Pumas drained 11 three-pointers in the win.
“The biggest highlight of the season had to be getting our first win of the season at Lodi after we had lost our first 5 games of the season,” Mackey said. “We won in an exciting game that I felt that the girls finally believed in themselves and what I had seen in practice with their shooting abilities finally came to life in a game situation. Just 3 games before that, we made a total of five baskets versus Lakeside Lutheran, so to make 15 two-point baskets and 11 three-pointers was something I was proud of the team to have accomplished.”
The Lady Pumas followed up the win over Lodi with victories over both Lakeside Lutheran (50-46) and Makesan (40-33).
After a loss to Columbus, Poynette put together a three-game win streak. They garnered wins over Portage (69-47), Baraboo (72-66) and Wautoma (63-37).
Unfortunately, the Pumas dropped their final four games of the season. They closed out the regular season with losses to Lake Mills, Belleville and Lodi.
The Lady Pumas fell 59-44 to Watertown Luther Prep in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs.
Megan Reddeman was the only Puma to average double digits in scoring this season. She averaged a team-best 10.5 points per game.
Katelyn Chadwick (5.9), Hadley Walters (4.9), Laken Wagner (4.6), Rachel Yelk (4.2) and Ashia Meiseter (4.0) all averaged at least four points per game.
Reddeman also led the Lady Pumas with 5.2 rebounds per game.
Reddeman led a strong senior class for the Pumas. The group also included Katelyn Chadwick, Jessica Bruchs, Josie Wakefield and Sydney Small.
“As we started the season, I knew that I was the fourth coach in four years for the senior class and it was going to be important to try to make the best of a difficult situation, especially during a COVID season.”
Mackey is hopeful with a normal offseason that the Pumas will take big strides next season.
“I hope that we can get our numbers up so that we can field three teams,” Mackey said. “We have a good number of girls playing eighth-grade basketball, so I hope that we can get them out for high school basketball. Our JV team had a 12-3 record, so I believe that will help us for the upcoming season as well.”
