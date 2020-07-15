It may be summer, but the Poynette Curling Club has begun preparations for its early fall season.
In anticipation of the upcoming season and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club is looking to gauge interest. The league is set to start Sept. 8 and runs for seven weeks.
Due to COVID-19, the Club will be implementing some new guidelines for play.
The locker room will be closed, and club brooms and sliders will not be available. The club asks curlers to come dressed and ready to play.
Start times for draws will be staggered by 15 minutes to allow for appropriate spacing on ice.
Hammer/stone choice will be determined in advance by the club. All stones handles, hacks, and scorecards will be cleansed with an alcohol-based disinfectant prior to the start of each game.
Hand sanitizer will be provided for everyone to use.
Teams will forego their traditional handshake to start and finish each match. Skips will pre-determine whether to have one or two sweepers in use for the game.
While the use of masks is encouraged, it is not required. Please use your own discretion, unless mandated by state regulation.
Post-match camaraderie, like broomstacking, will not be allowed inside the clubhouse, rather they encourage members to bring a bag chair and catch up with a beverage of choice outside while the weather remains nice.
Those who show signs/symptoms of COVID-19 should refrain from curling.
If you are interested in playing in the fall league or have any safety suggestions email poynettecurling@gmail.com
The Poynette Curling Club Board will meet to discuss the results of the survey, along with the current COVID-19 situation the week of Aug. 3.
Fall league communication and team set-up will officially go out the week of Aug. 10 should the league run as planned.
