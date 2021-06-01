The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op had its best stretch of the season last week. The United claimed wins in two of their three games.
In their only Badger North Conference game of the week, Portage-Poynette suffered its third straight loss 11-1 to host Mount Horeb on May 25.
The loss dropped the United to 0-5 in the Badger North.
Portage-Poynette snapped the streak with a thrilling 4-3 non-conference win over host Adams-Friendship on May 27.
The United won back-to-back games for the first time this season after knocking off visiting Mauston 10-0 last Friday.
Portage-Poynette improved to 3-9 overall with the wins.
The United will close out the regular season with road games at Beaver Dam (June 3, 5 p.m.) and Belleville (June 5, 12:45 p.m.).
Mount Horeb 11
United 1
Mount Horeb dominated the game from the start with seven goals in the first half.
Rowan Severson, Madelyn Conrad, Anya McKay and Kate Geisler each had a goal for the Vikings in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Mount Horeb then got back-to-back goals from Anna McMillan before closing out the first half with a goal by Severson.
The lead grew to 9-0 with goals by McKay and NiKayla Mullendore to open the second half.
Portage-Poynette avoided the shutout with a goal by Sydney Tobin. Asia Miller had the assist.
Mount Horeb closed the game with goals by McKay and Geisler.
United goalie Allison Poches was very busy. She came away with 19 saves.
United 4
Adams-Friendship 3
All of the action came in the first half, as all seven goals were scored in the first 45 minutes.
The United got off to a quick start with a goal by Abbey Francis 3 minutes, 18 seconds into the game. Julia Aulik had the assist.
Adams-Friendship tied the game three minutes later with a goal by Evelyn Shaw.
Tobin put Portage-Poynette back on top just over a minute later.
After the Green Devils tied the game with a goal by Aneta Gbur, Portage-Poynette took its third lead of the game after Hadley Walters put the ball in the net off an assist by Tobin.
The game was tied at three after Shaw scored her second goal of the game.
The United scored the eventual game-winning goal with just over eight minutes to play in the first half. Tobin scored off an assist by Aulik.
Poches made five saves to preserve the victory.
United 10
Mauston 0
Portage-Poynette scored double-digit goals for the first time this season in the shutout.
The United set the tone with eight goals in the first half.
It took the United just 59 seconds to get on the scoreboard with a goal by Aulik. Francis had the assist.
Just over two minutes later, Francis scored on an assist by Emma McGlynn to increase the lead to 2-0.
Tobin then scored back-to-back goal to put the United up 4-0 with just 9:11 off the clock. Jamie Shaver assisted on the first goal, while McGlynn had the assist on the second.
Aulik used an assist by Shaver to increase the lead to 5-0 at the 10:31 mark.
Tobin continued her great game with three more goals to close out the first half. Francis had the assist on the final goal of the half.
Portage-Poynette scored two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Shaver scored both goals.