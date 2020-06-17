The Poynette Indians baseball team will make its season debut on the diamond this Saturday. They will host Evansville in an exhibition game at 1 p.m.
Poynette has scheduled a handful of exhibition games to go along with their Home Talent Eastern Section schedule, which was recently released. The start of the season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We aren’t looking at it as a shortened season,” Poynette player-manager Davy Tomlinson said. “To us, a season is a season, no matter how many games we play. The goals have not changed, and we will still continue to play hard every day. The expectations are to play the game the right way, play well, and have a good time doing it.”
The Indians will play a non-league doubleheader in Fort Atkinson on June 27. The first game is set for noon.
Poynette will kick off the Eastern Section season in Monona at 1 p.m. on July 4.
During a normal season, the Indians would play every team in the section twice, but this season they will play each team once.
Poynette’s Eastern Section schedule includes home games against DeForest (July 12, 1 p.m.), Cottage Grove (July 19, 1 p.m.), Rio (Aug. 1, 1 p.m.) and Montello (Aug. 9, 1 p.m.) and road games against Sun Prairie (July 26), Marshall, 1 p.m.) and Columbus (Aug. 2, 1 p.m.).
The Eastern Section playoffs will begin on Aug. 23.
The Indians will play exhibition home games against Rio (July 9, 7 p.m.), Fort Atkinson (July 17, 7 p.m.), Columbus (July 23, 7 p.m.) and Reedsburg (Aug. 13, 7 p.m.) and road games in Sauk Prairie (July 30, 7:30 p.m.), Rio (Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.), Portage (Aug. 16, 1 p.m.) and Montello (Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.).
The game against Fort Atkinson on July 17 will be Fan Appreciation Night for the Indians.
For a complete schedule for the Indians visit poynettehometalent.org or hometalent.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.