Four Poynette curlers competed at USA Curling Junior Nationals last week in Chaska, Minnesota. Teagan Thurston (Team Tamboli), Abbey Marquardt (Team Jones), Jake Thurston (Team Oldenburg) and Coleman Thurston (Team Casper) competed in two parallel women’s and men’s divisions with nine round robin teams on the men’s brackets and two pools of 6 teams on the woman’s side. This event, typically run in January of each year was postponed with the COVID pandemic and rescheduled to the summer. Team Tamboli finished their event with at 2-3 record in the pool and did not advance to the semi-finals.
Team Jones (Abbey Marquardt), coached by four-time Junior National Champion and Puma Alumna, Kurt Marquardt won a tie breaker over Team Viau (Stevens Point) to end up second seed with a 4-1 record in their pool to advance to the semifinals against Team Strouse. A loss in the semis put them on the podium winning game over Team McDonald to secure the Bronze Medal for two consecutive events (2020 and 2021) in a row.
Team Oldenburg (Jake Thurston) coached by former Olympian Mike Peplinski, played the round robin with a 6-2 record to qualify as the 3rd seed to win over Team Tuma (2nd seed) in the semifinals with a hard fought and won semifinal game to advance to the finals. Team Casper (Coleman Thurston) who is part of the USA Curling Junior National team coached by Amy Harden went undefeated 8-0 in the round robin games to win the semifinals as the #1 seed over 4th seed Team Wendling (Wausau) in the semifinals.
The final game on the Men’s side was played between cousins Jake and Coleman Thurston on opposing teams. With a close end by end game, Team Casper (Coleman Thurston) earned the Gold Medal with a 5-3 win that came down to the last stone. Coleman, who played lead for Team Casper, recently received the 2021 Outstanding Junior Athlete award which he received from the entire adult, junior and mixed doubles National Team players and coaches. Team Casper, undefeated in the national event (10-0), earned the USA Curling Junior National Team title for the remainder of the year and represent USA at the World Junior National Championships in Jönköping, Sweden, March 5-12.