Under less than ideal conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Poynette boys and girls cross country teams continued their impressive run of success.
“This was a great season in so many ways,” Puma coach Kevin Frehner said. “Not just for the accomplishments we achieved, but because of the conditions they were achieved under. First, we appreciate and are thankful for the opportunity to compete, which other fall sports did not have. A lot of that thanks needs to go to our athletic director Jessica McCracken for advocating for us to have that opportunity. Certainly, this will be a season we won’t soon forget. Of course, we also hope not to have another season like it ever again.”
For the 20th time in the last 21 years, Poynette had a team or individual compete at state. This year, the Pumas had both a team and an individual compete at state.
The Poynette boys qualified for state for the first time since 2011 and then had their highest state finish ever. The Pumas came away with 10th place at state.
“On a team level, we did so well at the end of the season, which is always the goal,” Frehner said. “The varsity boys qualifying for state and finishing 10th was outstanding, especially when we were concerned about just making it out of the sub-sectional. The girls team outperformed their predicted finishes at each of the last two meets despite missing our normal second runner due to injury. Our program winning percentage was over 70% when all four teams were combined. That is the 21st year in a row we have had a winning record as a program.”
Katelyn Chadwick ran at state for the Lady Pumas and capped off a remarkable career by placing fourth. She is the program’s first ever four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist.
“Individually, Katelyn Chadwick obviously had an historic season,” Frehner said.
Frehner was not just impressed with the Pumas’ winning results on the course, but also how they handled the season under unfamiliar challenges.
“Not just how strange everything was from start to finish, but how well our kids handled themselves,” Frehner said. “They really stuck to what we try to accomplish, even though many of the things we do to have fun were taken away. They were just a special group to be around.”
There were many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pumas had less meets this fall, plus the meets were run under different formats.
“As coaches, the biggest challenges were managing the daily changes in the management of practices and meets,” Frehner said. “There seemed to be different rules at every meet. Of course, managing practices and keeping kids separated by cohort was not fun for anyone. Of course, the kids did a great job of handling all of those things.
“For the runners, the hardest thing was not being able to do the outside of practice/meet activities we normally do,” he added. “It goes without saying that running is not the most fun thing about our team. However, these guys are such nice kids that they just enjoy being around each other and competing.”
The Pumas have handed out their end-of-the-season awards and Chadwick was named the Lady Pumas’ MVP. Gracie Bergeman was named Most Improved, while Maddie Lee was the Rookie of the Year. Sydney Small was chosen as captain.
Tucker Johnson was the MVP for the Poynette boys, while Trent Chadwick earned Most Improved. Tanis Crawford was awarded the Rookie of the Year, while Johnson and Chadwick named captains.
Katelyn Chadwick headlines a great group of seniors for the Lady Pumas who will be missed next season. The senior group also includes Megan Reddeman, Sydney Tobin and Sydney Small.
“On the girls side, we lost such a strong senior class last year that it was impressive to see the girls improve and replace them well,” Frehner said. “Of course, the accomplishments of our current senior girls were outstanding, as well. Kate Chadwick speaks for herself, but Megan Reddeman and Sydney Tobin both earned all-conference for the first time. Also, our captain, Sydney Small, is a senior who never ran a varsity race, which I think speaks very highly of her character.”
Seniors Adam Hehl and Matthew Bartz will be missed for the Poynette boys next season.
“On the boys side, Adam Hehl and Matthew Bartz had some of the most drastic improvements over their careers of any runners I have coached the last 25 years,” Frehner said. “Both were running times this year that were five-times minutes faster than they were doing during their first seasons. If I had to pick one thing that really sticks out to me about this group, it is the improvements they made over their careers. Every one of them, regardless of ability, really worked hard to get better.”
With the graduation of three of their top runners, the Lady Pumas will have a lot of holes to fill next season.
“On the girls side, there will be lots of questions,” Frehner said. “We lose a great group of seniors and have done so two years in a row. There will be lots of open spots to fill. Hopefully they will buy into the summer running that those groups did and improve. We will also be relying on some incoming runners to help us out.”
The Future looks very bright for the Poynette boys. They return all seven runners who competed at this year’s state meet.
“The boys will be the exact opposite of the girls,” Frehner said. “We will have a deep and veteran team next year. We do not lose a single varsity runner and have most of our JV team returning. Of course, we will also be looking for more good athletes and runners to join and push them.”
