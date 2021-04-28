The Poynette prep football team had its losing streak hit four games after falling 62-34 to host Southwestern last Friday.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 1-4 during the alternate fall season.
Poynette was unable to slow down Southwestern quarterback Peerson Kephart, who finished the game 24-for-48 passing for 465 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Wildcats had three receivers with over 100 yards. Ray Runde had eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, Jordan Stanton grabbed 11 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and Colson Splinter finished with five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Southwestern jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a pair of touchdown passes by Kephart. He opened with a 57-yard strike to Rundle and followed it up with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stanton.
Poynette cut the lead in half, 14-7, with a 2-yard touchdown run by Hayden Taylor and extra-point kick by Tyler Milewski.
The Wildcats broke the game open with four straight touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 42-7.
Kephart returned an interception 50 yards for the first touchdown in the second quarter and then he tossed three touchdown passes. Splinter had two touchdowns in the second stanza, while Peyton Edmonds had one.
The Pumas stopped the run with a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half. Brock Chadwick threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jaden McCormick.
Poynette opened the second half with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Dylan Elsing. Milewski added the extra-point kick.
Southwestern responded with two more touchdown passes by Kephart. He had a 45-yard scoring strike to Runde and an 8-yard touchdown to Stanton.
Poynette closed out the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run by Chadwick and extra-point kick by Milewski to cut the deficit to 55-28.
The Wildcats closed out their scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kephart to Runde.
The Pumas concluded the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run by Hunter Borgan. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
Taylor finished the game 6-for-19 passing for 82 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions.
Chadwick led the rushing attack with 76 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while Payton Horne had 56 yards on seven attempts. Borgan added 53 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
McCormick came away with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
James Amacher and McCormick led Poynette’s defense with six tackles, while Elsing and Owen Bahr had five each.
The Pumas will close out the alternate fall season this Friday. They will host Menominee Indian at 7 p.m.
