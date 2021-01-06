The Poynette prep wrestling team earned its first victory of the 2020-2021 season last week. In a dual filled with forfeits, the Pumas prevailed 42-24 over visiting Cambridge.
Because of forfeits, there were only three head-to-head matches in the dual.
The dual started with Cambridge 106-pounder Tucker Cobb pinned Cornelio Gray in 45 seconds.
After a double forfeit at 113, Poynette 120-pounder Aiden Pinheiro tied the dual by pinning Ethan Gorniak in 46 seconds.
Cambridge regained the lead, 12-6, after a forfeit at 126. There was a double forfeit at 132.
The dual was tied again after Puma 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre struck Cole McIlroy in 3:15.
Poynette’s James Amacher received a forfeit at 145.
After a double forfeit at 152, the Pumas had 160-pounder Owen Bahr, 170-pounder Kyle Attoe, 182-pounder Jeremiah Nielsen and 195-punder Dylan Elsing receive forfeits to secure the dual win.
Cambridge picked up forfeit wins at 220 and heavyweight.
Poynette will have its first road dual of the season on Jan. 7. The Pumas will wrestle in Columbus at 7 p.m.
