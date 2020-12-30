Points were hard to come by for the Poynette girls basketball team in its Capitol North Conference matchup with host Lakeside Lutheran on Dec. 22.
The Lady Pumas were 0-for-9 from three-point range and 12-of-27 from the free throw line. They had just five field goals in a 51-22 loss to the Warriors.
“Once again we did not get enough shot attempts for the game, we had just 30 total,” first-year Poynette coach Tom Mackey said.
Coming into the game, the Pumas were 22-for-26 from the free-throw line in the first two games of the season.
“Whether from three-point range or free throws this group of young ladies I am coaching are really good shooters,” Mackey said. “They must find within themselves when to take the open shot and be confident in their ability to score.”
The loss dropped the Lady Pumas to 0-3 on the year.
Poynette struggled to score 12 points in the first half, but remained in the game thanks to their defense. The Pumas trailed 22-12 at halftime.
“We played an excellent first-half defense and gave up only 22 points, but we also missed 10 free throws which caused us to be down 10 at halftime,” Mackey said.
Lakeside continued to play great defense in the second half and limited Poynette to 10 points.
The Warriors put the game out of reach with a 29-10 run in the second half.
“I am very proud of the team as they never give up despite the score and battled to the final buzzer,” Mackey said. “We improved in lowering our turnovers from 32 against Laconia down to 20 in this game.”
Megan Reddeman led the Pumas with seen points, while Laken Wagner finished with six. Jessica Bruchs came away with five points, while Sydney Small, Katelyn Chadwick and Ashia Meister combined for four points.
Lakeside Lutheran got a game-high 13 points from Julia Neuberger, while teammate Kaylee Raymond added 12.
After the New Year, the Lady Pumas will be back at home for games against New Glarus and defending Capitol North Conference champion Lake Mills on Jan. 5 and 7, respectively. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
