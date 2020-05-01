The Poynette School Board began its monthly meeting April 27 by welcoming Sally Stewart to the group. Stewart, along with current clerk Randy Tomlinson, won the April elections to fill the two open seats.
Also, the board elected a new vice president, as Ron Redell did not seek re-election. Kevin Thays fills that position, while Kathleen Lucey (president), Tomlinson (clerk) and Jeff Noble (treasurer) all keep their positions.
There were brief updates provided regarding the construction to the three schools in the district. Photos of the elementary school progress can be seen online at https://photos.app.goo.gl/2MXGoUMxZXM8yaQN8.
The abatement of the middle school will cost around $35,000 and the high school construction continues to progress. The firewall is complete at PHS and work is continuing on the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) area.
Findorff also posted two recent videos to the school district’s YouTube page. One is an overhead view of the construction at the elementary school, while the other is an overhead view of the construction on the middle school and high school.
In other news, Autumn Manzi was named an elementary school Special Education teacher. The district currently has six positions left to fill for the 2020-21 school year — two full-time custodians, two fifth-grade teachers, a second grade teacher and an Instrumental Music teacher at the middle school level.
Also at the meeting, the district continued to give updates regarding operations during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It sent out a letter to teachers about reporting student progress. It was noted that the district’s policy and practice, as well as its philosophy, allows for significant flexibility.
The district also won’t be able to have face-to-face summer school until (at least) July 1. It is looking at virtual options if the rules change and may explore a late July/early August ‘regular’ summer school.
It was noted that the district will also have significant reporting to complete for the state. By Nov. 1, 2020, it was said that each school board shall report on nine items to the Department of Public Instruction.
The areas are:
— Whether or not virtual instruction was implemented during the public health emergency, and if so, which grades;
— If virtual instruction was implemented, what was the process;
— For each grade level, what was the average percentage of the 2019-20 school year curriculum provided to students, including curriculum provided in-person and virtually;
— Whether anything was provided to students during Summer 2020 to help students learn content that they missed because of the public health emergency, and if so, what was provided to students;
— Recommendations for best practices for transitioning to and providing virtual instruction when schools are closed;
— Any challenges or barriers the school board faced related to implementing virtual instruction during the public health emergency;
— By position type, the number of staff members who were laid off during the public health emergency;
— The number of lunches the school board provided during the public health emergency;
— The total amount by which the school board reduced expenditures during, or because of, the public health emergency in each of the following categories - utilities, transportation, food service, personnel (including expenditure reductions from layoffs), and contract terminations.
