After a regular-season filled with challenges, the Poynette boys cross country team faced a few more on the final day of the season.
This past Saturday, the Pumas competed at the WIAA state meet as a team for the first time since 2011. Not only did they have to handle a talented field under cold and windy weather conditions, long-time coach Kevin Frehner has not been able to be with the team the past couple of weeks after being quarantined.
“A big reason for our success this weekend has to go to assistant coach Charlotte Reddeman for the way she has kept things together in my absence,” Frehner said. “We are certainly blessed to have her.”
The Division 2 state meet was held at Colby High School on Halloween.
The state meet traditionally is held in Wisconsin Rapids, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three divisions split up into three different locations. Also, at each state meet, the runners were broken up into three different sessions to keep down the number of runners on the course at one time.
The Puma boys had their highest state finish ever after totaling 235 team points to place 10th on Saturday.
“In the session we raced, we finished second out of four teams,” Frehner said. “We went in with the plan of trying to key off of beating Winneconne again. The other two schools were from the northernmost sectional in the state and we had no common opponents or even opponents of common opponents to make a comparison with. With that strategy, we did an even better job against Winneconne than we had done the week earlier at sectionals.”
It is the 20th time in the last 21 years that Poynette has had a team or runner compete at the state meet.
“I don’t think there are lots of programs in the state with that kind of sustained success,” Frehner said. “Lots and lots of kids and families have had a hand in that, and I want to thank all of them.”
La Crosse Aquinas claimed the team title with 96 points, followed by Kiel (108), Freedom (112), Valders (118), Little Chute (121), Osceola (125), Deerfield/Cambridge (147), West Salem (173), University School (182), Poynette, Northwestern (264) and Winneconne (268).
“Also, impressive was beating Northwestern, a traditionally strong Division 2 team from the northern part of the state,” Frehner said.
As he has all season, Tucker Johnson led the way for the Pumas. He finished the course in 17 minutes, 40.13 seconds to place 43rd overall. He was 23rd among scoring runners.
“Tucker Johnson again ran a strong race up front for us,” Frehner said.
Poynette’s Trent Chadwick (18:08.95) worked his way to 68th place overall and 39th place among scoring runners.
“Trent Chadwick also continued his second-half of the season surge to pick up needed team spots for our score,” Frehner said.
The Pumas had Trent Sickenberger (18:28.04) and Isaiah Gauer (18:29.80) finish back-to-back in 80th and 81st place, respectively. Among scoring runners, they placed 50th and 51st.
“The improvement over last week came as Isaiah Gauer beat Winneconne’s second runner, whom he finished behind last week,” Frehner said. “Putting four guys in front of their second really sealed the victory against them.”
Carter Hansen (19:14.52) was the final scoring runner for Poynette. He placed 102nd overall and 72nd among scoring runners.
“Carter Hansen rebounded from a tough sectional race to regain his fifth-runner spot and rounded out our scoring,” Frehner said.
Austin Kruger (19:34.20) and Cash Stewart (20:09.14) also ran for the Pumas on Saturday. They placed 108th and 111th overall, respectively.
Frehner is happy for how the season ended and is already excited about next season.
“This was a great experience for our guys,” Frehner said. “While we definitely went up there to run our best race of the season and raced to the highest finish in program history. It is also true that we only lose two seniors from our program and only one of our top 10-11 guys. While there are no guarantees for next year, having experience is a great advantage for us to hopefully improve upon our finish of this year.”
