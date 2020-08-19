It was a strange summer for the Poynette Indians baseball team. After the Home Talent Baseball League canceled its season, teams were left to make up their own schedule or not play.
The Indians chose to move forward with the season and scheduled nine exhibition games.
Poynette finished the summer 3-6 overall. Of the six losses, five were by three or few runs. They were dealt three one-run losses.
“Even though our record doesn’t show it, I would consider this season a success,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We played against some very good teams and we improved because of it. I was very happy with the effort from the guys this year. There really was no quit in them. We battled back in almost every game, but we just came up short a few times.”
Poynette played eight of its nine games at home.
“The fan support we had this year was incredible,” Tomlinson said. “It was great to see so many people at every game. Every team we played was impressed with the following that we had this year.”
The Indians will look different next season, as outfielder/first baseman Aaron Krigbaum suffered a shoulder injury this season and may be done playing after 19 seasons and pitcher/outfielder Anthony Mabrey is moving out of the area after playing 15 seasons.
“Losing Anthony, and maybe Aaron, is a huge deal for us,” Tomlinson said. “They are great players and great guys to be around. Losing their 34 years of combined veteran experience is impossible to just replace.”
The good news for Poynette is that a number of young players gained experience this summer. High School juniors Riley Radewan, Dacota Potter and Jake Keller all saw action.
“The new guys stepped right in and filled some roles very well,” Tomlinson said. “It’s a big jump from high school ball, and they all handled it great.”
Offensively for the season, the Indians were led by Kory Ryan, who finished with a team-best batting average of .433. Tomlinson was second with a .370 average.
Tomlinson had a team-high nine runs, while Ryan was second with eight.
Potter paced Poynette with six RBIs, while Kyle Bestul and Anthony Mabrey chipped in five each.
Ryan had an impressive on-base percentage of .541, while Tomlinson was at .514.
Mabrey led the pitching staff with a 3.50 earned run average over 18 innings.
Bestul led the team with 27 innings pitched.
The Indians only committed six errors in the nine games. They had a fielding percentage of .978.
“Defensively, I don’t think we could have been too much better,” Tomlinson said. “It was an impressive season to play that well, especially with such chaos thrown into the year, we had almost a month off between Game 1 and Game 2.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.