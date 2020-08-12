For the third straight year, the Poynette girls varsity basketball team will have a new head coach this winter. Tom Mackey has been hired to run the Pumas.
“I was out of coaching and looking for a little change of pace,” Mackey said. “I did a little research and learned about the Poynette program. Their win-loss record didn’t jump out, but they made it to a sectional semifinal last year and they return quite a few players. So, I thought it was a good fit. I’m blessed to be offered the position.”
Mackey spent the last two season as head coach of Green Bay West girls program. Last season, the Wildcats finished 6-17 overall and 4-10 in the Bay Conference. They were 5-17 overall and 3-11 in the Bay Conference in his first season.
Mackey started his coaching career at LaFarge in 1993. He spent the 2012-2013 season as a varsity assistant in Washburn, where his daughter was the head coach. He then served as an assistant coach at Northland College, where his son played.
Mackey is replacing Jon Horsfall and Nathan Morter who served as co-coaches for the Lady Pumas last season. Stephen Maselter coached Poynette for one year prior to Horsfall and Morter.
Horsfall and Morter led the Pumas to a 10-15 record in their lone season. They went 2-8 in the Capitol North Conference.
The Pumas caught fire at the end of last season and advanced to a WIAA sectional semifinal, where they lost 47-28 to Cambridge.
Mackey, who spent 36 years in law enforcement, got his first look at the Pumas at a recent tournament in Wisconsin Dells.
“I got to see them play four games and I was impressed,” Mackey said. “They only had seven players and got to the championship game. The only reason they got beat was that they ran out of gas.”
Last week, Mackey held his contact days with his players.
“You can’t scrimmage because of the current COVID situation, but we were able to work on skills and drill individually,” Mackey said. “It gave me a chance to get to know the girls. I got to meet about 20-plus players.”
The Lady Pumas return most of their lineup from last season, including honorable mention all-conference performers Megan Reddeman and Jalynn Morter.
With the seniors seeing their fourth head coach in four years, Mackey is hoping to bring some stability to the program.
“I hope to be the coach for many years,” Mackey said. “I’m excited for what the future holds because what I have seen from the players so far. I have been impressed with the skill level all the way down to the freshmen. They have the ability to dribble with both hands and have good shooting techniques. It will allow us to come and hit the road running. I’m walking into a good situation.”
Mackey will be bringing a new style of play to the Pumas.
“We will be running a different man-to-man defense than what they have been doing, so that is what we have been working on,” Mackey said. “They have had so many different coaches, but they are being very receptive to what I want to do. I want to create offense from our defense. We want to steal the ball and create a fastbreak, rebound and outlet pass to a fastbreak. Plays are for when everything else fails. I’m working hard to improve the girls basketball IQ and instincts.”
Mackey is excited to get the season started, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may affect the start.
“When I went home and talked to my family about how our contact days went, they asked ‘What if you don’t have a season,” Mackey said. “That is the reality of things, you really don’t know. I’m hoping we play, especially for the seniors, many of whom lost their spring seasons. You can’t get this time back in your life.”
The WIAA set the earliest day for the first practice as Nov. 9.
“Hopefully, things get turned around because I look forward to coaching these girls,” Mackey said. “They want to learn and are excellent listeners.”
