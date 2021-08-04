The Poynette Indians baseball team earned a home playoff game after a 5-4 walk-off victory over visiting Cottage Grove in a regular-season finale last Sunday.
“Everybody played well today and we were able to come up with the big win,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Grove is a very strong hitting team, and Kyle (Bestul) did a great job of holding them down. Even though we did a good job of working out of some tough situations, we need to focus on closing out innings.”
Poynette finished 6-4 in the Eastern Section and earned the third seed in the playoffs.
The Indians also had a thrilling game in Night League play on July 29, but this time they came up short. Visiting Montello knocked off Poynette 10-9.
“Offensively we did a great job of putting the ball in play and having everybody contribute,” Tomlinson said. “I was happy how we kept battling back from deficits, but we just left too many on base. Unfortunately, we really struggled defensively and gave them way too many runs.”
Poynette (12-11 overall) moved to 4-3 in Night League play.
The Indians will be back in action on Aug. 5 with a 7 p.m. Night League game against Sun Prairie in Marshall.
The Eastern Section playoffs will get underway this Sunday. Poynette will host Cottage Grove at 1 p.m.
Montello 10 Poynette 9
The Indians held several leads in the battle with Montello, but were unable to hold on to them.
Poynette got going with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Keller and Mike Leiterman both had run-scoring singles.
Montello answered with three in the top of the second to take its first lead.
Trailing 4-2, the Indians regained the lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third. Kory Ryan, Tomlinson and Leiterman each drove in a run.
Both teams scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Aaron Krigbaum had a two-run single for Poynette.
Montello went up 8-7 with two runs in the top of the fifth frame. They added a run in the top of the sixth.
Poynette briefly tied the game after plating a pair of runs n the bottom of the sixth. The first run scored on an error, while Alex O’Connor added a run-scoring single.
Montello scored the game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh inning.
The Indians had two runners on when the game came to an end in the bottom of the seventh.
Poynette out-hit Montello 14-9. Krigbaum led the Indians with three hits, while Letterman had two.
Riley Radewan and Kelby Petersen both pitched for the Indians. They combined for seven strikeouts and three walks.
Poynette 5 Cottage Grove 4
Bestul pitched a complete-game gem to lead Poynette to the win. He finished with four strikeouts and three walks.
“It felt good to get a great team win in front of our fans,” Bestul said. “Guys came up with big plays when we needed them, Hopefully we can carry that momentum into the playoffs.”
The Indians had a lot of momentum early. They got a run-scoring single from Tomlinson in the opening inning, while Ryan belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.
Cottage Grove finally got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on a home run by Nick Herbig. The Firemen then tied the game in the top of the seventh.
Poynette took its second lead thanks to an RBI double by Bestul in the bottom of the eighth.
Cottage Grove briefly took the lead on a run-scoring single by Pete Strommen in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, Tomlinson and Ryan drew back-to-back one-out walks to set up a walk-off RBI single by Krigbaum.
Steve Letterman, O’Connor, Tomlinson and Ryan all recorded two hits.