With its normal co-op partner Portage choosing to play in the fall, Poynette boys soccer players are joining forces with Columbus for the alternate spring season.

The new Columbus-Poynette co-op kicked off its season on March 30 at Big Foot-Williams Bay. The Chiefs rolled to a 5-1 victory.

No game information was available.

Columbus-Poynette will host Cambridge-Deerfield at 4 p.m. on April 8 and then will travel to Lodi for a 11:30 a.m. game on Saturday.

