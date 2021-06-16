The Poynette prep baseball team closed out the 2021 regular season by splitting its final two games last week.
On June 7, the Pumas won back-to-back games for just the second time this season after scoring a 7-6 non-conference victory over visiting Portage.
“That was a great ball game between two pretty evenly matched teams,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “Both teams were battling the whole game through.”
Poynette closed out the regular season by dropping its Capitol North Conference finale to host Lake Mills 13-2 on June 8.
“We kept getting baserunners, but we couldn’t get them in,” Tomlinson said. “When we got one in the fourth to make it 6-2, I felt we were still in it and had a chance. We kept getting baserunners and I thought we’d get a big inning eventually. Unfortunately, they are the ones that had the big inning.”
The Pumas finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-12. They went 2-8 in the Capitol North to tie Lake Mills for fifth place.
Columbus easily won the conference title with a 9-1 mark, while Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi both went 6-4 to tie for second place.
The second-seeded Pumas hosted third-seeded Westfield in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on June 15. A recap will be in next week’s Press.
The regional final is set for June 16.
Poynette 7 Portage 6
The Pumas overcame a four-run deficit to knock off the Warriors.
Portage sprinted out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Poynette got three of the runs back in the bottom of the first. Jacob Keller, Jaden McCormick and Kelby Peterson each drove in a run.
Both teams scored a run in the second stanza. The Pumas scored on a ground ball by Carter Hansen.
Poynette cut the deficit to 6-5 on a run-scoring single by Payton Horne in the bottom of the fourth.
Keller smacked an RBI double to tie the game in the sixth, while Connor Petersen had a walk-off run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh.
Horne was 3-for-3 to lead Poynette at the plate. Keller, Dacota Potter and Connor Petersen each finished with two hits.
Riley Radewan, who had five strikeouts and six walks, pitched the first five innings for the Pumas, but Connor Petersen tossed two perfect innings of relief to earn the win.
Lake Mills 13 Poynette 2
Poynette managed just four hits in the game, while committing five errors on defense.
Lake Mills set the tone with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Hansen cut the deficit in half with a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning.
The L-Cats continued to apply pressure with two runs in the bottom of the second and third frames.
Poynette scored its final run in the top of the fourth on a single by McCormick.
Lake Mills ended the game early after exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kelby Petersen and McCormick combined for five strikeouts and four walks on the mound. Petersen started and took the loss.