After a strong regular season, the Poynette prep wrestling team had a lot of momentum coming into last Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Waterloo Regional.
The Pumas used the momentum to finish tied for second place and advance five wrestlers to the sectional.
“It was great to see all of the hard work all of the boys have put in this season pay off,” Puma coach Nate Leu said.
Poynette finished with 146 points to tie Horicon for second place behind Waterloo (229).
In Division 3, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to the sectional.
The pumas had 113-pounder Isaiah Gauer, 138-pounder Cash Stewart, 145-pounder Gunnar Hamre, 152-pounder James Amacher and 160-pounder Owen Bahr advance out of the regional. Gauer, Stewart, Hamre and Bahr all claimed titles.
Gauer pinned Marshall’s Kody Finke in 1 minute, 25 seconds in the championship match.
“Isaiah had a great finals match,” Leu said. “He was very crisp on his feet and had a great throw to earn the fall. It has been great seeing him really become more of a leader and mentor to some of the wrestlers in the room.”
Stewart began his quest for a repeat state title by outscoring his two opponents 31-0 on Saturday. He earned a 15-0 technical fall over Waterloo’s Jonathan Aguero in the finals.
“Cash was very strong throughout the day,” Leu said. “He definitely showed everyone that he is still one of the top contenders in the state.”
Hamre pinning both of his opponents on Saturday, including Horicon’s Alex Krumholz in 1:07 in the finals.
“Gunnar has really developed since last year,” Leu said. “He wrestled very technically sound and physical. He also showed that he is one of the top contenders in the state this year as well.”
Bahr earned the final title for Poynette after registering falls in the semifinals and finals. In the championship match, Bahr pinned Johnson Creek’s Howie Olszewski in 57 seconds.
“Owen has made huge strides this season and it showed this weekend,” Leu said. “He has put together some great series on his feet and on the mat. It was great to see him win this weekend, he definitely earned it.”
Amacher punched his ticket to the sectional after placing second on Saturday. After faling 5-3 to Waterloo’s Trevor Firari in the championship match, Amacher pinned Johnson Creek’s Dylan Gruss in 5:30 in a second-place wrestleback.
“James had a tough finals loss, but bounced back with a strong win in his wrestleback to earn his spot to sectionals,” Leu said. “It was a good check for him to see what he needs to work on and prepare for the battles ahead at sectionals.”
Puma 182-pounder Dylan Elsing just missed out on a trip to sectionals after placing third. After receiving a forfeit in the third-place match, he was pinned by Waterloo’s Reynol Limon in 1:36 in the wrestleback.
Poynette had 170-pounder Kyle Attoe and 106-pounder Cornelio Gray placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Dodgeland will host the sectional this Saturday. The top two finishers at each weight class earn a trip to state.
“Although some of the team aren’t going on, it really took the whole team to see the success we have had this year,” Leu said. “Every one of them practiced hard and really pushed each other through a very different season. Now we will prepare for sectionals to show where our program is at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.