The Poynette girls basketball team continued its late-season surge with a 65-37 victory over host Wautoma on Jan. 25. It was the Puma’s third straight victory.
“We had a nice win at Wautoma,” Poynette coach Tom Mackey said. “We really stepped up our man-to-man defense in the second half.”
The Lady Pumas had the win streak come to an end last Friday with a 68-41 Capitol North Conference loss to host Lake Mills.
“It was a much better game than the score indicates,” Mackey said. “We gave a great effort, but they got hot in the second half, making eight from three-point range.
It was the second time this season the defending conference champion L-Cats have defeated Poynette. The second-ranked Cats were a 65-34 winner on Jan. 8.
The Lady Pumas have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule. They will host Lodi tonight and play at Wisconsin Dells this Friday. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette earned the No. 6 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will play third-seeded Watertown Luther Prep in the opening round on Feb. 9.
Poynette 65 Wautoma 37
A big second-half surge helped Poynette knock off Wautoma.
The Pumas needed the big second half after falling behind 27-26 at halftime,
The Lady Pumas left little doubt about the outcome after going on a 37-10 in the second half.
Megan Reddeman led the second-half outburst, as she scored 15 of her team-high 17 points. She also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.
The Pumas’ Laken. Wagner finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
“Laken had her best offensive night of the season,” Mackey said.
Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick contributed nine points, while Emma McGlynn added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“We got another solid game from Emma,” Mackey said.
Lake Mills 68 Poynette 41
Poynette got off to a much better start this time around against Lake Mills, but the L-Cats were just too much in the second half.
The Pumas trailed by 29 points at halftime of their first meeting with Lake Mills, but got out to a 20-16 this time around.
Lake Mills closed out the first half on a 15-5 run and led 31-25 at halftime.
The second half belonged to the Lady L-Cats. They outscored the Pumas 37-16.
Chadwick was the only Lady Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 12 points, to go along with four rebounds
Poynette’s Rachel Yelk and Sydney Small came away with eight and seven, points respectively.
Reddeman and Hadley Walters led the Pumas with six rebounds each.
The L-Cats’ Julianna Wagner led all scorers with 20 points. Teammates Kayla Will (14), Taylor Roughen (11) and Vivian Guerrero (10) also scored in double figures.
Lake Mills improved to 18-1 with the win.
