The Poynette prep football team snapped a four-game losing streak after opening the 2021 season with a thrilling 23-22 non-conference over visiting Howards Grove last Friday.
The Pumas scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to earn the come-from-behind win.
It was Poynette’s first win since opening the alternate fall season with a 34-6 victory over Parkview/Albany.
The Pumas had a great start to the game. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
After William Plenty gave Poynette a 2-0 lead with a safety, Jimmy Heath returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. The Pumas were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt.
Howards Grove cut the deficit to 8-7 with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Payton Danen to Nolan Schuette.
The Tigers took their first lead after a 20-yard touchdown run by Tyler Rittenhouse.
Howards Grove led 14-8 at halftime.
The Pumas grabbed their second lead of the game early in the fourth quarter. Heath had a 2-yard scoring plunge and Wyatt Breuch added the extra-point kick.
Momentum swung back in the Tigers’ favor Rittenhouse scored his second touchdown of the game. He scored from five yards out, while Danen threw to Brock Dortman for the two-point conversion to put Howards Grove up 22-15.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers had the ball deep in their own territory and decided to take an intentional safety to kick the ball from a better spot.
The move backfired after Heath returned the ensuring kick 70 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
Poynette did most of its damage on ground after completing just two passes for four 30 yards. The Pumas rushed for 169 yards.
Hunter Borgan led Poynette with 85 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Heath added 68 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.
Dylan Elsing caught both of the Pumas’ completed passes. He also led the charge on defense with 11 tackles.
Brock Chadwick had six tackles for Poynette, while Plenty added five.
Danen paced Howards Grove’s offense after finishing 12-of-21 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Rittenhouse rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts, while Ryan Binversie had four catches for 70 yards.
The Pumas will hit the road for the first time this Friday. They will play in Pardeeville at 7 p.m.