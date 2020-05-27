A week into the 2020 season, the Poynette boys and girls track and field teams were starting to build up momentum and coach Charlotte Reddeman was getting excited.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the WIAA canceled the season
“It was very disappointing,” Reddeman said. “We had a great first week of practice with the largest number of athletes we have seen in a long time. Our seniors came that first week with excitement and strong positive leadership sharing their passion with the underclassmen. I really did not want to believe we were going to lose the season in its entirety. I kept holding out for hope that in a couple of weeks we would be back on the track. Eventually it was time to face reality.”
After graduating just two athletes off of last year’s squad, the Pumas were poised to make a lot of noise in 2020.
“We only lost one senior boy and one senior girl. So, with everyone else returning and a very strong freshman group coming in, it looked to be one of the deepest and most talented teams we have had in a while,” Reddeman said. “We were hopeful both our boys and girls would move up in the conference. In both the dual meets and in the championship meet. In the tournament season, we were looking to increase our number of athletes we get through to the state meet.”
During the regular season last year, the Poynette boys won all four invitationals they competed in, while the girls claimed three titles.
The Lady Pumas placed fourth at the Capitol Conference Meet, while the boys team was fifth.
The Puma boys were third at regionals and 15th at sectionals, while the Lady Pumas were sixth at regionals and 13th at sectionals.
Poynette had Megan Reddeman (high jump and pole vault), Katelyn Chadwick (1,600 and 3,200), Brayden O’Connor (100) and Jake Buss (shot put) all qualify for state last year.
O’Connor and Buss are part of a senior group for the Pumas who will not get to finish out their careers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also losing their seniors seasons are Torin Hanson, Abby Marquardt, Michaela Stewart, Logan Bahr, Christian Bault, Jon Kin Bergeman, Billy DuFresne, Quentin Pinheiro, Elias Ritzke, Beni Velazquez and Danny Weisensel.
“I commended this class at the end of our first week of practice for showing their passion and strong leadership to our underclassman,” Reddeman said. “This group of seniors were committed and dedicated and ready to give it all they had to make a mark in their last high school athletic season. In the past, our senior athletes for whatever reason decided not to participate. Not this group! They were ready to have a fun and successful season.”
Reddeman has been keeping in touch with her athletes.
“As a coaching staff, we sent weekly workouts for the athletes to keep them motivated and to stay active along with a few motivational pics and clips through email,” Reddeman said.
Reddeman is worried the lost season will hurt the growth of the underclassmen.
“They are missing out on a season of having positive and very talented role models who were willing to mentor them,” Reddeman said. “We were fortunate to have at least one week of solid practice and I hope they remember the leadership the senior class gave them. Plus, they miss out on a whole season of experience that would have developed their skills and developed their competitive drive.”
Whatever the future holds, Reddeman will be ready for next season.
“It is always exciting to start a new season of track and field,” Reddeman said.
