The Poynette prep football team recently earned six spots on the All-COVID Spring-Large Conference list.
The Pumas finished the alternate fall season 1-4 overall, which included a 1-3 mark in the COVID Spring-Large.
Brodhead-Juda led the conference with a 4-0 mark, followed by New Glarus-Monticello (2-1), Deerfield (1-2), Poynette and Parkview (1-3).
Unfortunately, the Pumas did not have a player named to the first team on either side of the ball.
The first-team offense was comprised of New Glarus-Monticello’s Darris Schuett (Sr., quarterback), Nathan Streiff (Sr., receiver), Peter Gustafson (Jr., receiver), Cole Walter (Sr., offensive line), Dan Walter (Jr., offensive line) and Rudy Wicker (Sr., return specialist), Brodhead-Juda’s Gage Boegli (Jr., running back), Braden Cook (Sr., running back), Brady Malkow (Jr., tight end), Ben Knuth (Sr., offensive line), Kaden. Harper (Sr., offensive line) and Cole Hoesly (Jr., kicker), and Parkview’s Korben Brown (Sr., running back) and Luke Schwengels (Sr., offensive line).
Schuett was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Knuth was the Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Poynette had junior running back Dylan Elsing, junior receiver Brock Chadwick and senior offensive lineman Ethan Buss named to the second team on offense.
Elsing finished the short season with 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Chadwick matched Elsing with a team-high 11 catches for 97 yards. He added 88 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries.
The final spots on the second team offense went to Brodhead-Juda’s Cade Walker (Sr., quarterback), Aaron Makos (Jr., offensive line) and CJ Kamholz (Sr., offensive line), Parkview’s Charlie Vogt (Jr., running back) and Gage Everson (Sr., offensive line), Deerfield’s Bene Lemke (Sr., running back) and Collin Klade (Jr., tight end) and New Glarus-Molnticello’s Jack Parman (Jr., receiver) and Jaxson Darrow (Sr., offensive line).
The first team on defense included Brodhead-Juda’s Ben Knuth (Sr., defensive line), Colton Buttke (Jr., linebacker), Braden Cook (Sr., outside linebacker), CJ Kamholz (Sr., outside linebacker), Conner Green (Sr., defensive back) and Gage Boegli (Jr., defensive back), Parkview’s Korben Brown (Sr., defensive line) and Luke Schwengels (Sr., linebacker) and New Glarus-Monticello’s Jaxson Darrow (Sr., defensive line), Dain Walter (Jr., defensive end), Cole Walter (Sr., defensive end), Nathan Streiff (Sr., defensive back) and Darris Schuett (Sr., defensive back).
Knuth swept the defensive awards. He was the Defensive Player of the Year and the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Elsing (inside linebacker) and Chadwick (defensive back) were both named second-team all-conference on defense.
Elsing led the Pumas with 50 tackles and three interception, while Chadwick had 25 tackles and an interception.
Filling out the second-team defense is Deerfield’s Vince Mancheski (Jr., defensive line) and Bene Lemke (Sr., outside linebacker), Brodhead-Juda’s Brady Malkow (Jr., defensive end) and Aidyn Vondra (So., defensive back), Parkview’s Zander Brown (Jr., defensive end) and Justyce Crecelius (Sr., defensive back) and New Glarus-Monticello’s Jack Parman (Jr., inside linebacker), Cade Femrite (Sr., outside linebacker) and Rudy Wicker (Sr., defensive back).
The Pumas had senior fullback/linebacker Payton Horne and senior defensive end/offensive lineman Jayden Stoy earn honorable mention all-conference.
Horne rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries on offense, and finished with 16 tackles on defense. Stoy came away with 13 tackles.
Holden Latsch (New Glarus-Monticello), Ben Copeland (New Glarus-Monticello), Devon Anderson (Brodhead-Juda), Luke Olson (Deerfield), Parker Massey (Deerfield), Tommy Lees (Deerfield) and Evan Noble (Parkview) filled out the honorable mention list.