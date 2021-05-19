After being cancelled last spring, the Pauquette Track Invite resumed on May 13. The Poynette girls and boys track teams made the most of the opportunity and placed in the top two.
The Puma girls won a close battle with Portage for first place. Poynette finished with 109 team points, followed by Portage (106), Prairie du Chien (99), Westfield (66.5), Markesan (59), New Lisbon (57) and Rio (56.5).
The Poynette boys tallied 105 points to finish second behind Portage (172). New Lisbon (85) finished in third place, followed by New Lisbon (85), Markesan (82), Prairie du Chien (57), Westfield (35) and Rio (18).
Megan Reddeman had a remarkable meet for the Poynette girls. Her impressive night included wins in the 300 hurdles (53.57 seconds), high jump (5-feet) and pole vault (9-6). She was also the runner-up in the 100 hurdles (:18.86).
Katelyn Chadwick dominated the distance events for the Pumas. She crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 (5:22.11) and 3,200 (11:46.23).
Jessica Bruchs had the only other win for the Puma girls in the 400 (1:07.01). She added third-place finishes in the long jump (14-11) and triple jump (30-9).
Rachel Yelk (fifth, 100, :14.85), Felicia Ritzke (third, 800, 2:57.64), Raschel Taylor (fifth, 100 hurdles, :20.86), Maddie Lee (fourth, 300 hurdles, 1:06.15) and Haley Freimuth (fourth, shot put, 27-3.25) also had top-five finishes for the Poynette girls.
Tucker Johnson had the only individual win for the Puma boys in the 3,200 (11:00.14). He was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:56.06).
Poynette’s Trent Sickenberger was second in the 800 (2:15.15), while Austin Kruger was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:23.81). Kruger was third in the 1,600 (5:03.52).
Jimmy Heath (third, 100 meters, :12.17), Tyler Milewski (third, 400, :58.10), Cash Stewart (fifth, 400, 1:01.63), Ashton Bauenhuber (fifth, 110 hurdles, :20.97), Reggie Buss (second, shot put, 39-0.5) and Avery O’Dey (fourth, long jump, 17-5) contributed top-five finishes.
Cambridge Quad
Poynette traveled to Cambridge for a quadrangular on May 11.
Tucker Johnson and Trent Chadwick both had wins for the Poynette boys. Johnson claimed a victory in the 800 (2:12.68), while Chadwick bested the field in the high jump (5-feet). Chadwick was the runner-up in the 800 ()2:18.80).
Austin Kruger crossed the finish line second in the 1,600 (4:59.13).
The Poynette boys also got top-five finishes from Jimmy Heath (fourth, 100, :11.93), Reggie Buss (fifth, 200, :26.31), Cash Stewart (fifth, 400, 1:00.10), Trent Sickenberger (third, 1,600, 5:05.26), Hans Mueller (fourth, 110 hurdles, :20.47) and James Amacher (fourth, pole vault, 8-feet).
Megan Reddeman had another great effort at the quadrangular. She captured wins in the 100 hurdles (:18.59), 300 hurdles (:53.61), high jump (5-feet) and pole vault (9-feet).
Katelyn Chadwick topped the field in the 800 (2:29.32).
The Puma girls got second-place finishes from Felicia Ritzke (800, 2:53.56), Raschel Taylor (100 hurdles, :21.23), Maddie Lee (300 hurdles, 1:07.97) and Jessica Bruchs (triple jump, 31-7.25).
Rachel Yelk (third, 100, :14.40), Olivia Radewan (fourth, 100, :14.65), Olivia Ripp (fourth, 200, :31.39), Ava Brickson (fifth, 400, 1:19.66), Freimuth Haley (fourth, shot put, 26-7.5; fifth, discus, 68-11), Gracie Bergeman (fifth, shot put, 23-3.5; fourth, discus, 70-2) and Leah Hutchinson (fifth, triple jump, 26-10.75) chipped in top-five finishes.