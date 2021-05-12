With four more wins last week, the Poynette prep softball team ran its remarkable win streak to 61 games.
On May 4, the Pumas scored their third shutout of the season after blanking host Watertown Luther Prep 14-0.
Poynette moved to 4-0 in the Capitol North Conference after a thrilling 1-0 victory over host Lake Mills on May 6.
Last Saturday, the Pumas scored a pair of wins at the Portage Invite. They defeated Waterford 3-2 and downed Merrill 7-4.
The Pumas are off to a 7-0 start this spring.
Poynette will travel to Lodi for a 5 p.m. conference game on Friday. On Saturday, the Pumas will host Saint Mary’s Springs in a doubleheader at 11 a.m.
Poynette 14 Luther Prep 0
Poynette raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
The Pumas ended the game early after scoring five more in the fourth.
Holly Lowenberg pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout for Poynette. She came away with 11 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.
Ashia Meister and Brooke Steinhorst led the Pumas at the plate with three hits each. They combined for six RBIs.
Poynette 1 Lake Mills 0
Despite being out-hit 6-4, the Pumas were able to come away with the win over Lake Mills.
The game turned into a pitcher’s duel between Lowenberg and the L-Cats’ Taylor Roughen. The game was scoreless through six innings.
Poynette came up with the winning run in the top of the seventh, as Steinhorst scored on a bunt by Laken Wagner.
Lowenberg finished the game with nine strikeouts, while Roughen had 15.
Steinhorst had two of the Pumas’ four hits.
Poynette 3 Waterford 2
Poynette’s win streak was also in trouble against Waterford on Saturday.
The Pumas scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn the come-from-behind win.
Both teams opened with a run in the first inning.
Waterford took its first lead with a run in the fifth.
Meister and Alli Ripp both had two hits for Poynette.
Lowenberg and Meister both pitched for the Pumas. They combined for six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. Lowenberg got the win.
Poynette 7 Merrill 4
The Pumas scored the final three runs of the game to earn the win.
Poynette grabbed momentum with a run in the opening frame and then scored three more in the third.
Merrill tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth and fifth stanzas.
Wagner and Lowenberg both finished with three hits, while Abby Klink added two.
Lowenberg had five strikeouts and two walks in picking up the pitching victory.
