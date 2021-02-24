Playoff victories have been hard to come by for the Poynette boys basketball team in recent years. Coning into their year’s postseason tournament, the Pumas had lost five straight regional openers.
The Pumas snapped the postseason losing streak in a big way last week with wins over both Viroqua and Richland Center to earn their first regional title since 2015.
Second-seeded Poynette started the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a thrilling 55-52 win over visiting Viroqua in the regional semifinal last Friday.
“Viroqua was very physical and hustled,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “I thought we did a great job of staying composed and trusting one another late in the game. We made plays down the stretch to come out victorious.”
The visiting Pumas then upset top-seeded Richland Center 62-54 in the regional final on Saturday.
“It was a great back-and-forth game,” Odegaard said. “I thought our defense and rebounding was much improved from Friday night. We hit the glass hard and again trusted one another to make plays and knock down shots. They believe in one another, and that type of confidence take a team far.”
It is Poynette’s first regional title since advancing to a sectional final in 2015.
The playoff wins came after the Pumas dropped their final two games of the regular season. They stand at 12-8 for the season.
The WIAA reseeded after the regional finals and Poynette earned the No. 4 seed. They will travel to Lake Country Lutheran for the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Second-seeded St. John’s Academy and third-seeded Darlington will square off in the other sectional semifinal. The sectional final will take place this Saturday.
Poynette 55 Viroqua 52
The regional semifinal was tight from start to finish. Neither team was able to pull away.
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half and were tied at 25 at halftime.
The second half was much of the same, but Poynette was able to capture the victory after outscoring the Blackhawks 30-27.
Nik Feller erupted for 21 points to pace Poynette’s offense
Brothers Kelby and Connor Petersen also scored double figures for the Pumas. They contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Jacob Lotz came away with 19 points for Viroqua, while Kamden Oliver added 12.
Poynette 62 Richland Center 54
The Pumas had another close battle in the regional final on Saturday.
The teams traded baskets for most of the first half. Poynette held a slim 28-27 lead at halftime.
With the regional title on the line, the Pumas kept up the solid play in the second half and outscored the Hornets 34-30.
Feller had another huge offensive game for Poynette. He poured in a team-high 22 points.
Kelby Petersen finished with 13 points for the Pumas, while Jaden McCormick added 11.
Richland Center’s Wes Keller led all scorers with 27 points, while teammate Tyler Rizner contributed 15.
