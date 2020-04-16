The Poynette Village Board passed all four resolutions brought forth at its April 13 meeting.
The first was a unanimous approval to pay S&L Underground, Inc. $24,911.14 as part of the ongoing work regarding the Park Street extension and Washington Street stormwater projects.
The board also was unanimous in continuing a DNR grant process to help the village with its five-year parks and open space plan running through 2022. The parks commission is interested in acquiring land for the expansion of Jamieson Park and for other public outdoor recreation purposes. The DNR grants would financially assist the village to complete the projects.
The village board unanimously approved the DNR grant for the North/South bike trail. The grant is for $133,050 — 50 percent of the total project cost ($266,100). Under the grant, the project must be completed by June 30, 2022.
In a 6-1 vote, the board approved an amendment to the 2020 capital fund budget.
Because the board chose not to move forward with the Hillcrest Subdivision sidewalk project — and the North Street asphalt path — in 2020, the budget was amended. The funds that were set aside for those projects will now partially go toward a new dump truck for the Public Works Department.
The new truck would replace a 2006 F-350 truck that is in current use. Director of Public Works Scott Gorman received a quote from Bell Ford in Arlington for the cost of the new truck. The estimated cost was $46,873.
In a memo to the board, Village Administrator Martin Shanks said that because of these changes, $450,000 will be placed in reserve for future projects at the end of this year. He added that 2020-21 projected revenues will add another $400,000 to the reserve, which already has an estimated $700,000-$800,000 sitting in the General Fund reserve.
“The village continues, as it has in recent years, to be in a very positive financial position,” Shanks said.
The board also approved a slight change to a village ordinance in relation to the statewide burn ban by the DNR.
The ordinance “to temporarily rescind open burning” was changed to “temporarily rescind with the exception to allow use of a grill and wood-only contained in a fire pit or ring within the corporate limits of the village of Poynette.” The changed was approved by a 5-2 vote.
The statewide ban was put in place in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as smoke and other debris in the air is concerning to those with respiratory issues — a high-risk group to contracting coronavirus.
