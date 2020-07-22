A big sixth inning helped the Poynette Indians baseball team earn its third win of the summer last Sunday. The Indians exploded for five runs in the sixth to slip past visiting Albion 9-6.
Poynette finished the game with 16 hits, while committing just one error.
“Defensively, we continue to be solid and fundamentally sound. That helped us get out of some tough situations and strand a bunch of their runners,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “That was probably one of our best days at the plate. We racked up a bunch of hits, and we continued to have crucial two-out hits to knock in runs. Everybody had a hand in the victory. Having a balanced attack, with all players contributing, is a great thing for the team.”
The win pushed the Indians to 3-1 overall.
Poynette struck first on Sunday with a run in the opening inning. After a two-out double by Tomlinson, Kory Ryan singled in the first run of the game.
Albion tied the game in the top of the second inning. They turned a leadoff double into a run.
Albion looked to take control of the game after scoring three in the fourth and two in the fifth frame. They went up 6-2 after the two runs in the fifth inning.
Poynette came up with a run in the bottom of the fourth, as Ryan, Aaron Krigbaum and Ryan Hutchinson had consecutive singles.
The Indians erased the deficit with the five-run outburst in the sixth, which put them up 7-6.
Tomlinson started the outburst with a one-out infield single. He moved to third base on a double by Ryan and scored on a single by Krigbaum.
After a single by Hutchinson and an out, Dacota Potter was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded to plate a run.
Alex O’Connor highlighted the sixth with a two-run single, while Steve Leiterman followed with a run-scoring single.
Poynette tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Potter had a base hit. He scored one batter later after an Albion error.
Leiterman closed out the scoring with a run-scoring single.
Poynette scored seven of its nine runs with two outs. The Indians stranded just eight base runners, while Albion stranded 15.
The Indians had eight of their 11 batters record a hit in the game.
Ryan went 4-for-5 to lead Poynette at the plate, while Hutchinson finished the game 3-for-4. Leiterman, Tomlinson and Krigbaum each had two hits.
Kyle Bestul pitched the first five innings for Poynette, but did not get the decision. He finished with four strikeouts and four walks.
Anthony Mabrey pitched three innings of relief on his way to the win. He came away with two strikeouts and two walks.
O’Connor pitched the final frame and had a strikeout and a walk on his way to the save.
The Indians will be at home again on July 23. They will host Columbus at 7 p.m.
