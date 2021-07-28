The Poynette Indians baseball team came up short in its late-game rally effort against the host Columbus Crawdads on July 22, but still is in position to earn a spot in the Home Talent Night League playoffs.
The Indians scored five runs over the final two innings, but came up a run short, 7-6.
“Unfortunately, we dug ourselves a hole again tonight and needed to come from behind,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “However, the good thing is that we kept battling and we had chances at the end.”
The loss dropped Poynette (11-10 overall) to 4-2 in Night League play. They are tied with Sun Prairie for first place.
The top three teams in the section qualify for the Night League playoffs.
The Indians held one lead in the game after Tyler Kurt walked and scored on an error in the top of the first inning.
Columbus quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the game.
The Crawdads used three hits and an error to score three more runs in the second to go up 5-1.
Columbus’ lead grew to 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth frame.
The Indians got one of the runs back in the top of the sixth after a leadoff double by Kurt and an RBI single by Jake Keller.
Poynette made things very interesting in the top of the seventh after plating four runs. But, the tying run was left on third base when the game came to an end.
Riley Radewan scored on an wild pitch for the first run in the seventh, while Dacota Potter came home on a balk call.
Kurt continued his great game with a single to score Tomlinson for the third run in the seventh inning. Ian Nowell followed with a run-scoring double to cut the deficit to one.
Nowell moved to third base on a wild pitch, but the game came to an end on a line drive out to left field.
Kurt and Keller both finished the game with two hits.
Radwan pitched the first five innings for Poynette and took the loss. He had two strikeouts and three walks.
“After the first couple of innings, Riley settled in pretty well and only gave up a couple of hits over the next few innings,” Tomlinson said.
The Indians have two Night League games remaining on their schedule, including a 7 p.m. home game against Montello on July 29.
Poynette is also in the thick of the playoff hunt in Sunday League play. The Indians are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Section with a 5-3 record. They trail only Monona (7-2), Montello (6-3) and Sun Prairie (5-3) in the standings.
The top four teams in the section qualify for the playoffs.
The Indians will close out Eastern Section play this Sunday. They will host Cottage Grove at 1 p.m. Cottage Grove (4-5) is currently right behind Poynette in fifth place.