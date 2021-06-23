The Poynette prep softball team faced a lot of changes coming into the season with a new coach and entirely new roster, but some things have stayed the same. The Pumas continue to be a force in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
The two-time defending champion Pumas started their postseason run with an 8-0 shutout of visiting Marshall on June 14.
The second-seeded Pumas then followed it up with a thrilling 5-0 triumph over third-seeded Columbus in the regional final on June 16.
“From a coaching standpoint if I had to find something wrong with the game I would be nitpicking,” first-year Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said. “The girls played a great all-around game.”
Poynette (19-4 overall) faced top-seeded Lake Mills, which defeated the Pumas to win a Capitol North Conference title two weeks ago, in the sectional semifinal earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Press.
“Our heads were hanging low around her two weeks ago, but they are building confidence right now,” Ramberg said. “We have our confidence back and will continue to push forward.”
The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. on June 23 in Prairie du Chien.
Poynette 8 Marshall 0
Holly Lowenberg tossed a two-hit shutout and smacked a grand slam home run at the plate to lead Poynette to the win. She finished the game with 17 strikeouts.
The Pumas got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by Ashia Meister.
Poynette blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Maysa Clemens knocked in the first run with a single. Lowenberg drilled the grand slam later in the frame, while Peyton Kingsland followed with a solo home run.
Clemens had another run-scoring single in the fifth to close out the scoring.
Abby Klink went 4-for-4 to lead Poynette at the plate. Brooke Steinhorst, Clemens and Allana Borgen each had two hits.
Poynette 5 Columbus 0
Peyton Gest was the story for the Pumas in the rubber match with conference rival Columbus. She drove in four runs to give Poynette its second win over the Cardinals this season.
“We had some clutch hits from Peyton,” Ramberg said. “She did a heck of a job.”
Gest got the Pumas off to a great start with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Kingsland and Steinhorst scored on the long ball after smacking singles.
After getting out of a jam in the top of the third, Poynette picked up a run in the bottom half of the inning. Kingsland led off with a double and scored on a fly ball by Gest.
“It felt good to get out to a quick lead considering how close the two games were during the regular season,” Ramberg said.
Columbus had two runners on in the top of the sixth when Klink ended the inning with a diving catch.
Poynette tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Meister reached on an error and scored on a single by Borgen.
Lowenberg pitched a four-hit shutout. She recorded nine strikeouts and two walks.
Kingsland and Meister both finished with two hits.