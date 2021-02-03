After dropping four of its previous five games, the Poynette boys basketball team came into last week looking for a momentum changer. The Pumas got just that with wins over Columbus and Baraboo.
On Jan. 28, Poynette looked strong on both ends of the court in a 64-41 Capitol North Conference victory over host Columbus.
“It was a great all-around team win for us,” Puma coach Cody Odegaard said. “Our defense looked really good and active in the second half. Our offense started off a little slow, but we got great ball movement in the second half to get great quality shots.”
The Pumas improved to 2-3 in the Capitol North.
Last Friday, Poynette celebrated Senior Night with a 69-41 non-conference victory over visiting Baraboo.
“It was a great atmosphere to honor the young men who have dedicated all their time the past four years,” Odegaard said. “Again, our defense looked energetic in the second half, creating fast break opportunities. As a team, we shot the ball very well, connecting on 13 threes. It was a great all around team win for us.”
With the two wins the Pumas improved to 8-6 overall.
Poynette will be back in action this Friday. The Pumas will play in Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m.
The Pumas will close out their regular-season home schedule with matchups against Columbus on Saturday and Portage on Feb. 8. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette 64 Columbus 41
It took the Pumas some time to get going against the Cardinals, but they pulled away late.
After going back-and-forth most of the first half, Poynette closed out the first half strong to take a 26-21 halftime lead.
Poynette’s offense really came to life in the second half. The Pumas sprinted past the Cardinals with a 38-20 surge.
Kelby Peterson paced the Pumas with 17 points, while Jaden McCormick and Nik Feller chipped in 14 and 11, respectively.
“It was great shooting night for Jaden McCormick and Kelby Petersen,” Odegaard said. “Jaden really torched the nets in the first half and was very key in our offensive production. Kelby took great shots all game and created well for his teammates. He led us in points, rebounds and assists.”
Will Cotter led Columbus with 14 points.
Poynette 69 Baraboo 41
Just like against Columbus, Poynette used a second-half outburst to run past visiting Baraboo.
The Pumas grabbed a little momentum in the first half, as they garnered a 30-25 halftime lead.
The Pumas dominated the second half, especially on the defensive end. They held the Thunderbirds to 16 points.
Poynette closed the game on a 39-16 run.
McCormick and Feller both finished with 16 points to lead the Pumas offensively. Trent Chadwick contributed eight points.
Justin Phillip was the only Thunderbird to score in double figures. He finished with 13 points.
