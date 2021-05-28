The Poynette girls and boys track teams traveled to Belleville for a quadrangular on May 18,
The Puma boys defeated Columbus 75-52. In other boys action, Cambridge edged Sugar River 69-68.
The Poynette girls were tripped up by Columbus 66-61. Sugar River sprinted past Cambridge 91-41.
Jimmy Heath, Trent Chadwick and Tucker Johnson helped lead the Poynette boys to the team win after individual victories.
Heath sprinted past the competition in the 100 (11.49 seconds)
Chadwick topped the field in the high jump (5-feet, 4-inches). He was also fifth in the 800 (2:18.22).
Johnson outlasted the competition in the 3,200 (10:33.23).
The Pumas Brock Chadwick was the runner-up in the 200 (:25.08) and triple jump (35-3.5).
Poynette’s Austin Kruger was second in the 800 (2:13.10), to go along with a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:58.59).
Matthew Bartz (fifth, 400, 1:04.24), Hans Mueller (fourth, 110 hurdles, :20.14; third, 300 hurdles, :48.86) and Ashton Bauenhuber (fifth, 110 hurdles, :21.17) also contributed top-five finishes.
Poynette’s foursome of Trent Sickenberger, Tyler Milewski, Reggie Buss and Kruger won the 1,600 relay (3:56.19), while Johnson, Cash Stewart, Milewski and Trent Chadwick captured the 3,200 relay (9:32.93).
Megan Reddeman had an outstanding all-around meet for the Poynette girls. She garnered first place in the 100 hurdles (:18.20) and 300 hurdles (:54.94). She added a second-place finish in the high jump (5-feet).
The Pumas’ Jessica Bruchs jumped to first place in the long jump (14-10). She was third in the 400 (1:08.08).
Katelyn Chadwick had the final individual win for the Poynette girls. She was first in the 3,200 (11:27.03).
The Pumas’ Rachel Yelk was the runner-up in the 100 (:13.94), while Haley Freimutch was second in the shot put (27-0.75).
Poynette also received top-five finishes from Olivia Radewan (fourth, 100, :14.45), Kennedy Pafford (fifth, 800, 2:58.31), Felicia Ritzke (third, 1,600, 6:27.52), Maddie Lee (fifth, 300 hurdles, 1:10.24) and Grace Bergeman (fifth, discus, 65-1).
The Puma girls had two wins in relay events. Yelk, Leah Hutchinson, Olivia Radewan and Olivia Ripp claimed the 400 relay (:57.77) and 800 relay (2:07.79).