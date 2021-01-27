The Poynette girls basketball team continued to turnaround its 2020-2021 season last week. After dropping their first five games of the season, the Pumas have gone 5-1.
The Lady Pumas picked up three more wins last week to improve to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol North Conference.
Poynette ran its win streak to three games on Jan. 18 after defeating visiting Markesan 40-33.
In their lone Capitol North game of the week, the host Pumas fell 67-33 to visiting Columbus.
The Lady Pumas then started a new streak with wins over Portage and Baraboo.
Poynette hammered visiting Portage 69-47 last Friday.
Then last Saturday, the Pumas ran past host Baraboo 72-66.
Poynette will travel to defending Capitol North champion Lake Mills for a 7:30 p.m. conference game on Friday.
The Lady Pumas will then play their next three games at home. They will host McFarland (Saturday), Belleville (Feb. 2) and Lodi (Feb. 4) at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette 40 Markesan 33
The non-conference matchup was a close battle from the start. Neither team was able to pull away.
In low scoring first half, Poynette led 15-12 at halftime.
The pace of the game picked up in the second half and the Pumas outscored Markesan 25-21.
Hadley Walters led Poynette with 10 points, while Megan Reddeman finished with seven.
Reddeman grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Katelyn Chadwick and Brooke Steinhorst both had two assists.
Gracie Mast scored a team-high 10 points for Markesan.
Columbus 67 Poynette 33
Columbus defeat the Pumas for the second time this season. Poynette lost its season opener 63-59 to the Cardinals.
The Cardinals set the tone with a 36-20 surge in the first half.
The Lady Pumas struggled offensively in the second half and were outscored 31-13.
The Cardinals had a big night from three-point range, where they were 15-of-28. Poynette was just 4-for-22 from long distance.
Reddeman was the only Puma to score in double figures. She finished with 12 pints.
Emma McGlynn had a team-high five rebounds for Poynette, while Rachel Yelk had three steals.
Columbus’ Emma Paulson drained eight three-pointers on her way to a game-high 26 points. Teammates Jordan Link and Amy Theilen both finished with 11 points.
Poynette 69 Portage 47
In a total team effort, the Lady Pumas has 13 players score in the win over Portage.
Reddeman came away with a team-high 13 points, while Yelk contributed 11. Chadwick added eight points.
McGlynn pulled down nine rebounds, while Chadwick had two assist.
Behind a strong defensive effort, the Pumas garnered a 36-16 halftime lead.
Poynette added to the lead in the second half after outscoring the Warriors 33-31.
Poynette 72 Baraboo 66
The Pumas went over the 70-point mark for the second time this season. They finished the game 11-of-32 from three-point range and 9-of-15 from the free-throw line.
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half. Baraboo held a slim 34-30 lead at halftime.
Poynette really came to life in the second half and used a 42-32 surge to earn the win.
Reddeman led three Pumas in double figures with 14 points. Yelk finished with 13 points, while Chadwick added 12.
Jessica Bruchs and Reddeman both finished with six rebounds, while Chadwick had three assists. Reddeman led the defensive effort with four steals.
Baraboo’s Maya White Eagle and Taylor Pfaff combined for 54 points. White Eagle led all scorers with 33 points.
