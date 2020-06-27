Abby Neabling of Poynette was recently named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester. Neabling is studying Nursing at Lewis University.
Just under 1,700 students were honored on the university’s for the 2020 spring semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a GPA of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates.
