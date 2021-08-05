Casey Fountain, a 2020 Poynette graduate, had a remarkable freshman season playing for the Madison College softball team. She proved to be one of the best pitchers in the country.
Fountain went 13-2 in the pitcher’s circle. She had a remarkable 1.56 earned run average after giving up just 22 earned runs in 98.2 innings. Her earned run average set a new school record, while the 13 wins is the fifth most in program history.
Fountain struck out 102 batters, while walking just 26.
At the plate, Fountain batted .368 with 22 runs, 20 RBIs and two home runs.
The numbers helped Fountain earn second team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, first-team all-conference and all-region.
Madison College finished the season 39-9 overall. They were 6-2 in the North Central Community College Conference.
Unfortunately, Fountain had her season cut short because of an injury prior to the NJCAA Division II Softball Championships and the Wolfpack lost 5-0 to Kirkwood Community College in the first round.