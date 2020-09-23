Led by Katelyn Chadwick, the Poynette girls’ cross country team claimed the title at the Rio Invite last Friday.
Chadwick claimed the individual crown with her time of 19 minutes, 01 seconds.
“It was her third victory in as many meets,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “Kate ran a very strong race. The next closest girl was over three minutes behind her. Also, her time of 19:01 is the fastest time ever run by a Poynette girl for the 5k distance, breaking the previous record of 19:13 by Mandy Wierzba in 2015 at Wyona Park in Wyocena.”
The Lady Pumas garnered the title with 22 team points. Deerfield/Cambridge came in second with 36 points, while Rio/Fall River was third with 72.
“We ran well,” Frehner said. “We started last week with our first really hard week of training. The main thing we wanted to accomplish during the week that we could get immediate feedback on was improving our toughness and understanding that we can push ourselves harder than we think. Both teams were able to show that on Friday and there was an improvement in competitiveness from many kids of all ability levels.”
The Poynette boys garnered 41 points to finish second behind Deerfield/Cambridge (23). Marshall (64) came in third.
The Lady Pumas had six runners earn medals on Friday, including Chadwick.
Poynette’s Felicia Ritzke came in third with her time of 22:22, while Sydney Tobin (23:45) was sixth.
“Felicia raced very well and was able to gap a number of Deerfield/Cambridge runners in the second half of the race,” Frehner said. “Sydney Tobin ran her third strong race of the season to finish in sixth place. She was able to beat a girl from Deerfield/Cambridge who had beaten her by over a minute at our meet last week. Her level of concentration was outstanding.”
Megan Reddeman (23:59) and Kennedy Pafford (24:39) finished in ninth and 10th, respectively, for Poynette.
Emma McGlynn (25:41) earned the final medal for the Lady Pumas after placing 14th, while teammate Maddie Lee (27:44) was 26th.
The Lady Pumas also claimed the crown at the Junior Varsity level. Hazel Ruckle (second, 28:34), Isabella Morales (third, 28:35), Hope Ninmann (fifth, 30:46), Ava Brickson (sixth, 30:46), Sydney Small (eighth, 31:26) and Gracie Bergeman (ninth, 34:59) all placed in the top 10.
The Poynette boys had four runners earn medals. Tucker Johnson (17:58) led the way with a runner-up finish.
“Tucker is a kid who continuously competes in all of our races and hard practices and it is paying off for him,” Frehner said.
The Pumas’ Trent Sickenberger (18:39) worked his way to sixth place.
Poynette got a big boost when Trent Chadwick (19:18) and Austin Kruger (19:20) finished back-to-back in 10th and 11th place, respectively. They were the Pumas’ final two medalists.
“Trent Chadwick again ran a very strong second half of the race,” Frehner said.
Isaiah Gauer (19:29) and Tanis Crawford (19:49) came in 16th and 17th, respectively.
“Both of these runners stepped up in the absence of one of our top-five runners,” Frehner said. “In addition, both have shown significant improvement over the last few weeks.”
The Pumas Adam Hehl (20:05) came in 20th.
The Poynette boys were also second in the JV race, thanks to the efforts of Lucas Prince (third, 20:28), Gabe Tobin (fourth, 20:31), Garret Johnson (fifth, 20:32), Matthew Bartz (eighth, 21:00), Cash Stewart (10th, 21:07), Dominic Graeme (14th, 22:44) and Wyatt McLaughlin (24th, 25:32).
