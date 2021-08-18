After playing just five games in the spring, the Poynette prep football team is excited about a full slate of games this fall.
“It is very exciting to get back to a normal season,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said. “We were happy to play some football in the spring, but it was far from a normal season. It feels great to be back playing football in the fall when it is supposed to be played.”
The Pumas were just 1-4 during the abbreviated alternate fall season.
“There were some good things and some things we would have liked to do better in the spring,” Kallungi said. “It was interesting because we were playing a lot of new teams. I thought the competition level was really good.”
Poynette must replace several all-conference players lost to graduation, including Ethan Buss, Jayden Stoy and Payton Horne.
The Pumas have two all-conference players returning this season, including seniors Brock Chadwick and Dylan Elsing. Both were second-team all-conference selections on both sides of the ball.
Elsing returns to the offensive backfield, where he will be joined by Jimmy Heath (Sr.), Wyatt Breunch (So.), Avery O’Dea (So.), Reggie Buss (Jr.), Austin Buss (So.) and James Amacher (Jr.).
“We will have a nice rotation at running back,” Kallungi said.
Elsing led Poynette with 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries in the spring.
Heath, Alex Busch (So.), Brett Hackbart (So.) and Hunter Borgan (Jr.) are in the mix at quarterback this fall. Heath and Borgan each played in one game last season
Chadwick will be joined at receiver by Cornelio Gray (Jr.), Busch, Hans Mueller (Jr.), Logan Wagner (Sr.), Carsten Small (Jr.), while the tight end group includes Aiden Klosky (Jr.), Landon McCormick (Jr.), Austin Buss (So.) and Hunter Wells (So.).
Chadwick finished with 11 catches for 97 yards in the spring, while Mueller contributed six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
The Pumas have three starters back on the offensive line, including seniors Clayton Nehls, William Plenty and Karl Hanousek.
“We have really good experience on the offensive line,” Kallungi said. “We have three starters back and two other guys who saw playing time last season. I’m excited about this group.”
Adding depth on the offensive line is Luke Romack (So.), Owen Bahr (Sr.), Jackson Geitner (So), Lucas Campbell (So.), Jeremiah Nielsen (Sr.) and Mason Gladem (So.).
Chadwick and Elsing are also expected to lead the charge on defense.
Joining Elsing at linebacker will be Breuch, Reggie Buss, Austin Buss, Amacher and Bahr, while Chadwick will be joined in the defensive backfield by Gray, Heath, Busch, Hackbart, Mueller, Wagner, Small and O’Dea.
The defensive line group for the Pumas includes Klosky, McCormick, Romack, Hanousek, Geitner, Campbell, Nielsen, Plenty Nehls, Gladem and Wells.
Poynette is no longer in the Capitol North Conference for football. They will start in their new home, the South Central Conference, this fall. The Pumas will be joined by Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells.
“It is exciting to be in a new conference,” Kallungi said. “We are familiar with a lot of teams from playing them in non-conference games, but some of them we have not played in a long time. I think the conference is a good fit for us and we are excited to develop some rivalries.”
Poynette will kick off the fall season this Friday. The Pumas will host Howards Grove in a non-conference game at 7 p.m.
“We want to get better each day and get back to the playoffs,” Kallungi said.