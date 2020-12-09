With two all-conference players to build around, the Poynette boys basketball team is expecting to take a step up this winter.
“I would like us to really improve ourselves every day,” Puma coach Cody Odegaard said. “I would like us to be a competitive program and compete at all levels against all competition.”
The Pumas finished 6-17 overall last season. They lost 72-52 to Evansville in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.
Poynette was 1-9 in the Capitol North Conference last season and tied Watertown Luther Prep for fifth place.
Lake Mills claimed the Capitol North title with a 9-1 mark, followed in the top four by Columbus (7-3), Lodi (7-3) and Lakeside Lutheran (5-5).
The Pumas welcome back senior all-conference selections Nik Feller and Kelby Peterson.
Feller, a forward, earned second-team all-conference as a junior. He led Poynette with 14.7 points per game, to go along with 6.4 rebounds per game.
“Nik is a big time player,” Odegaard said. “He is very polished on the offensive end and a great defender. He consistently would guard the other team’s best forward. I’m looking forward to seeing his progression into his senior season after having a successful run on the AAU circuit this summer. I’m also looking forward to his advancement in a leadership role.”
Petersen, a guard, was named honorable mention all-conference last season. He was second on the team with 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
“Kelby has a great shot from beyond the arc,” Odegaard said. “He has really worked perfecting his outside shot and getting stronger this offseason. His development as a playmaker, not only creating shots for himself but his teammates too, will determine our success on the offensive end. I look for him to take an advanced role on the defensive end for us too.”
Other seniors looking to make an impact this season include Jaeden Burt, Tyler Milewski, Vinny Ciano, Riley Radewan and Connor Petersen.
“One of our biggest strengths is experience,” Odegaard said. “We bring back two of our leading scorers, along with two players who played big bench roles for us last season. Three of the four have played varsity since they were sophomores. Outside shooting would be our second strength. We have the ability to score from outside from all positions this season.
“Our biggest weakness is turnovers and ball security,” he added. “In the past, we have turned the ball over too many times to be successful. This year we need to focus on getting quality shots every possession we have the ball. Another weakness will be rebounding. We won’t have much size, so we’ll have to be able to rebound from all five spots and rebound well as a team.”
Navigating through a season in a pandemic will also challenge the Pumas this year. They had to delay the start of their season, but started practicing this past Monday.
“This season will definitely be different,” Odegaard said. “I think it changes our approach towards each day with uncertainty when we’ll start practice or maybe have to take a pause in the middle of the season. It is crucial for us to progress while we have practice and don’t take for granted the time that we do have together. Obviously with wearing a mask it has an effect on the stamina and breathing of athletes, so I think a lot of teams will utilize their bench more than they may have in the past also.”
Lake Mills enters the season as the favorite in the Capitol North with the return of first-team all-conference picks Charlie Bender and Adam Moen. They also return honorable mention selection Drew Stoddard.
“Lake Mills is the top team to beat,” Odegaard said. “They are ranked in the top five in multiple rankings in Division 3. I think our conference is deep. Columbus has made big time runs the past couple seasons and Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran have great programs. I think we are a middle of the pack team. We will have to come to play every night to make sure that we are successful.”
Poynette will kick off the season on Dec. 15. The Pumas will host Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
The Pumas will get their first shot at the L-Cats on Jan. 14 and then will travel to Lake Mills on Feb. 5.
