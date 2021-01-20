The Poynette boys basketball team had a very busy week, as the Pumas played four games over six days.
The week started out great as the Pumas defeated visiting Westfield 53-34 on Jan. 11.
Things got tougher on Poynette the rest of the week. They dropped games to La Crosse Aquinas, Lake Mills and New Glarus.
On Jan. 12, host Aquinas handed the Pumas a 56-47 non-conference loss.
In Capitol North Conference action on Jan. 14, visiting Lake Mills slipped past Poynette 57-53.
Last Saturday, visiting New Glarus knocked off the Pumas 69-59.
Last week’s results pushed Poynette to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in the Capitol North.
The Pumas will be on the road at Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. this Friday.
Poynette 53 Westfield 34
The Pumas used a big second half to spring past Westfield.
Poynette grabbed a little bit of momentum in the first half and led 22-18 at halftime.
The Pumas turned up the pressure on both ends of the court in the second half and went on a 31-16 run.
Jaden McCormick paced the Pumas with 15 points, while Aiden Klosky contributed 13. Kelby Petersen came away with nine points.
Weston Hoffa scored a team-high 14 points for Westfield.
Aquinas 56 Poynette 47
Poynette struggled to get going offensively against Aquinas.
Aquinas jumped out to a 26-21 halftime lead.
The second half was much of the same as Aquinas outscored the Pumas 30-26.
Nik Feller erupted for 20 points to lead the Pumas, while Kelby Petersen chipped in 10. Klosky finished with eight points.
Quinn Miskowski and Chris Wilson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Aquinas.
Lake Mills 57 Poynette 53
Poynette tried to rally in the second half, but could not overcome a big first-half deficit.
The L-Cats came out fast and raced to a 30-17 halftime lead.
The Pumas turned things around in the second half, but their 36-27 outburst fell just short of a comeback.
Kelby Petersen came away with 16 points for Poynette, while Feller added 15. McCormick and Klosky both scored eight points.
Charlie Bender (21), Jaxson Retrum (14) and Adam Moen (11) all scored in double figures for Lake Mills.
New Glarus 69 Poynette 59
No information was available on the game.
