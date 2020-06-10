The Poynette Area Public Library is set to kick off its summer reading program for 2020. The program will begin June 15 and end July 31.
Children can start reading to earn digital tickets and redeem the tickets for prize baskets throughout the summer. What is new this year is that parents can register the entire family together.
One ticket is worth 200 pages read or two hours worth of reading. The prize baskets are from Piggly Wiggly, Poynette BP & Arlington BP, Curd & Whey Cheese House, Shaklee Center, Rock ’n’ Wool winery, VISA gift card and backpack supplies, Lapacek’s Orchard, Subway, Sweet Wisconsin Honey Farm and Creek Bed Country Farmacy. A mystery prize basket is also available.
To access the program, download the ‘Beanstack Tracker’ app to your phone or computer, or go to www.poynettelibrary.com and click on “register Here.”
Treasure Box prizes are also available when certain assigned reading activities are completed. Visit the library’s website for more information.
Also beginning June 15, Pauquette Park will sponsor StoryWalk. On the park’s perimeter walking trail, a new picture book will be on display each week to read while you walk.
As part of its summer program, the library is offering three virtual performances. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, ‘Zoozort’ will be available on the Poynette Library’s Facebook page. It will feature an educational animal program with handler, Ms. Noelle. The animals being talked about and shown are a fennec fox, kinkajou, armadillo and many more.
From June 15-July 31, ‘Dragons: Return of Ice Sorceress’ will be available to follow through a link on the library’s website. The story comes from a long time ago, in a faraway land in which “two brave villagers were determined to release the dragons and save the kingdom from the evil Ice Sorceress.” The public can follow the expedition full of experiments and feats of scientific bravery.
From July 27-31, the program ‘Return of Dash & Copper: Circus Dogs’ will be available on the library’s Facebook page. The program was also seen last year. This year, the duo adds three new stories — “The Library Caper,” “Copper Learns Agility,” and “Dash Wins a Prize.”
The Poynette Library would like to thank the South Central Library System, Friends of the Poynette Library, the village of Poynette, area business and volunteers “who have shared their services, donations, time and talents to bring you this summer reading program.”
Other ways for community involvement
If you want to have a pen pal this summer, write a letter to the Poynette Library and staff will write back. Mail letters to Poynette Library, PO Box 368, Poynette, WI 53955 or drop the letter in the dropbox at the Main Street Entrance.
The library is collecting donations for Poynette’s Friends of the Fine Arts, to help achieve the goal of building a performing arts auditorium. The penny jar is located at the circulation counter.
