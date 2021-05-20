The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op has had a tough start to the 2021 spring. The United are still searching for their first win after losses to Central Wisconsin Christian, Baraboo and Tomah last week.
The United suffered a 3-1 loss to visiting Central Wisconsin Christian on May 11.
Portage-Poynette fell to 0-2 in the Badger North Conference after being tripped up 4-2 to by visiting Baraboo last Friday.
Last Saturday, the United were unable to keep up in a 11-4 non-conference loss to Tomah.
Portage-Poynette will host conference rival Waunakee at 7 p.m. on May 20.
CW Christian 3 United 1
Central Wisconsin Christian scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime tie.
After falling behind 1-0 4 minutes, 3 seconds into the game, Portage-Poynette tied the game with a goal by Sydney Tobin at the 34:43 mark.
United goalie Allison Poches finished the game with eight saves.
Baraboo 4 United 2
Baraboo jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back.
The Thunderbirds got three goals from Caitlyn Frank in the first 17:34 of the game. Hallie Kepple had one goal during that span.
Tobin scored the first United goal off an assist by Megan Pace midway through the first half.
Tobin scored again in the second half off an assist by Harley Walters.
Poches and Kialee Fox split time in goal and combined for six saves.
Tomah 11 United 4
Tomah exploded for seven goals in the first half and the United were unable to recover.
After falling behind 6-0, Tobin got the United on the scoreboard. She scored off an assist by Fox.
Trailing 10-1, Portage-Poynette got three straight goals from Tobin midway through the second half. Julia Aulik assisted on the second goal, while Hadley Walters assisted on the third.
Fox was very busy in the net for the United. She came away with 22 saves.