The Poynette prep wrestling team captured its second victory of the season on Jan. 7. The Pumas defeated host Columbus 28-27 on a tiebreaker.

After 14 weight classes, the dual was tied at 27, but Poynette won by tiebreaker criteria with most first points scored.

The Pumas had a great start to the dual. They jumped out to a 9-0.

Poynette 152-pounder James Amacher opened the dual with a 7-2 victory over Logan Olmsted, while 160-pounder Owen Bahr followed with a fall in 35 seconds against Otto Andler.

Columbus answered with wins by 170-pounder Anthony Goelzer and 182-pounder Liam Dawson to tie the dual. Goelzer pinned Jeremiah Nielsen in 3:43, while Dawson edged Dylan Elsing 5-4.

In between double forfeits at 195 and heavyweight, Columbus received a forfeit at 220 to take its first lead, 15-9.

The Cardinals increased their lead to 21-9 after 106-pounder Logan Raeder pinned Cornelio Gray in 3:12.

Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer (113) cut the deficit to 21-15 after pinning AJ Pennington in 3:15.

Columbus’ final points came from a forfeit at 120.

Poynette tied the dual after 126-pounder Aiden Pinheiro and 145-pounder Gunnar Hamre received forfeits.

There were double forfeits at 132 and 138.

The Pumas will travel to River Valley for a quadrangular at 6 p.m. this Friday.

Poynette will close out the regular season on Jan. 22. The Pumas will host Lake Mills at 7 p.m.

